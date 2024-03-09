Combate Beach Resort: A family retreat on the west coast

Cabo Rojo.- “Family serving families.”

That’s the motto the Ramírez family embraced 11 years ago when they acquired Combate Beach Resort. Their goal was to providing guests with comfort, cleanliness, and pleasant spaces for relaxation at affordable rates.

Enamored by the charms of the area they visited every year with their family, Xavier Ramírez and his family, who come from Bayamón, also saw service as a key strategy to win over the guests.

“Originally, it was a 19-room hotel, but we’ve grown; now we have two buildings. We have this one, which is the main building, and we have one on the corner with 8 rooms, and we’re building a tourist information center there. Across the street, we have a one-acre plot used for parking and special events. We added a restaurant with breakfast, a basketball court, and a sand volleyball court. We also have a wine cellar,” said the owner, clearly satisfied when highlighting that they have over 750 bottles of wine on-site.

It is the only hotel with direct access to Combate beach and also has access to the Refugio Silvestre area. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

The inn, located at PR-3301 km.2.7 interior, has 12 types of rooms that accommodate between two and six people, with affordable prices starting at $124 for two people. “We also have larger rooms with kitchens starting at $230 because we offer suites with a living room, dining area, kitchen, two TVs, two balconies, and air conditioning,” Ramírez emphasized, stressing that they have integrated facilities and services for functionally diverse people, such as a lift in the pool area.

The inn, recognized by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and the Hotel and Tourism Association for its quality service and cleanliness, has expanded its offerings for its guests by adding the option to rent bicycles, kayaks, and paddle boats. Its proximity to the sea allows guests to enjoy these water sports. The establishment’s beautiful gardens lead visitors to the gate that provides access to the trail leading to Combate Beach. While walking along this path, visitors can admire the wildlife area preserved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in collaboration with the resort.

This coastal area is kept in optimal conditions for families to enjoy. In the pool area, you will find a gazebo, tables, chairs, billiards, and many walls adorned with colorful messages, making it an ideal spot for memorable photographs.

Some of the hotel rooms. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

These attractions come together to win over hundreds of guests who choose the space to enjoy leisure time and vacations. In fact, 60% of the clientele are local tourists from other towns across the island, while 40% are from European countries, highlighted Ramírez.

“Thanks to the airport’s accessibility and the various flight options, we have welcomed guests from various European countries, including Spain, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Patagonia, and Hawaii,” stated the Resort’s owner, whose establishment has top ratings on Trip Advisor.

“Ever since we started, we have focused on two things: we are not the most luxurious hotel nor the largest, but we are the most awarded for quality service and cleanliness. This has allowed us to change the market with our motto: “Family serving families,” said Ramirez, highlighting that the tourist information center they are building will be called “I love Combate.”

At the location, visitors will find information about local points of interest, purchase tickets for excursions to nearby destinations such as La Parguera, and shop for souvenirs.