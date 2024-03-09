Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
9 de marzo de 2024
78°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
Unique Scenery and Flavor in Gato Negro

This restaurant, located in Joyuda, has captivated locals and tourists alike for more than six decades with their varied Puerto Rican menu

9 de marzo de 2024 - 3:00 AM

The view from Gato Negro restaurant inspires relaxing moments on the seaside, while enjoying fresh seafood dishes. (Suministrada)
Glorimar Muñoz Berly
Por Glorimar Muñoz Berly

Cabo Rojo.- Gato Negro restaurant, located in the well-known area of Joyuda, in Cabo Rojo, has captivated locals’ palates with a varied Puerto Rican menu that includes delicious seafood-stuffed mofongo (fried plantain mash), which is the house specialty.

RELACIONADAS

“Seafood-stuffed mofongo is the guests’ favorite dish. We also stuff them with churrasco (skirt steak), chicken, and other meats. We have meats like churrasco, carne frita (fried pork chunks), fried chicken, stuffed mofongo,” explained Waleska Yanira Berenguer Rodríguez, owner of the restaurant located on PR-102 kilometer 13.5 in Joyuda, a traditional fishermen community.

The restaurant, which opened in the 1960s, belonged to her grandfather Noé Berenger Álvarez, and specialized in fish broth and seafood salad cups. “Both my parents and my grandparents sold caldo de pescao (fish broth), conch or octopus-filled cups, and sorullos (corn fritters). When I took over the restaurant, I started selling meals and I have been running it for 15 years, always keeping the same service and expanding the menu for our guests. I added more dishes,” said Berenguer Rodríguez.

Fresh lobster is one of Gato Negro’s specialties.
Fresh lobster is one of Gato Negro’s specialties. (Suministrada)

In fact, the owner —who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science— assures that the passion instilled in her by her parents Elvin Berenguer and Milagros Rodríguez for culinary service has kept her at the helm of the business, even during the pandemic and economic recession. “I’ve sacrificed a lot to run this business for so many years. Restaurant work is very taxing, but we’ve been learning from my parents since I was young. In the summertime, everyone went to the plant and we went to the restaurant,” said Berenguer Rodríguez, who also pointed out that her father also opened “El Gatito,” another restaurant in Cabo Rojo.

Where does the name come from?

The name “Gato Negro” (black cat) referenced her grandfather’s eyes. It was a name given to him by the townspeople. “He grew up in downtown Cabo Rojo and then his family later moved to the coast. People used to call him “el gato” (the cat) because of his (light-colored) eyes, and his eyelashes; people then used to call my father, his son, “el gatito” (the kitten),” explained Berenguer.

The restaurant features a spacious dining hall for guests and, on Saturdays, local bands such as Magallanes, La Octava, La Brújula, and others, play their music. “The structure has changed a bit now, it’s somewhat different. It used to be just gates and bars. I opened a bar called “Black Cat Bar,” where we offer local bands a space to play their music live. I used to do it every weekend; since the pandemic, I do it only on Saturdays. It attracts a lot of different customers. My business used to belong to my grandfather and it’s been here for many years; we don’t just cater to the crowd that comes to eat early, but also the people who drop by to have a drink after the older crowd has gone home,” said Berenguer Rodriguez.

Stuffed mofongos are very popular at Gato Negro.
Stuffed mofongos are very popular at Gato Negro. (Suministrada)

The good music and family atmosphere are complemented by the restaurant’s menu, which has included new dishes, such as fish tacos, calamari, tempura shrimp, and others.

“We’ve strived to keep the family atmosphere to not alienate the clientele we’ve had since my grandfather owned the place. I think that’s what’s kept the business afloat for so long, as well as our customer base, which is mainly local. On long weekends, people come looking for the restaurant that has been around for many years, but the local clientele has always supported us,” the owner concluded.

Gato Negro is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, it is open until 11 pm. For additional information, please call 939-228-8610.

Vistazo al Muelle de la Libertad, en Boquerón.Aquí la llamada Ruta de los Extraterrestres.En el pueblo de Boquerón.
1 / 14 | Paisajes llenos de vida y color en Cabo Rojo. Vistazo al Muelle de la Libertad, en Boquerón. - Isabel Ferré Sadurní
Tags
Somos Puerto RicoSomos Cabo Rojo EnglishJunte Boricua
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
Glorimar Muñoz Berly
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
sábado, 9 de marzo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: