El Museo de los Próceres in Cabo Rojo honors the legacy of the country’s illustrious women and men

Cabo Rojo.- Honoring the lives and works of men and women whose histories have marked the development of both the island and Cabo Rojo across various fields is the goal of the Museo de los Próceres, located adjacent to the Rebekah Colberg sports complex.

The institution, which opened its doors on April 6, 1995, houses a wealth of history that includes 100 works of art that were donated to it, including pieces by painters such as Antonio Martorell, Augusto Marín, and Cabo Rojo native Hiram Palermo.

“The museum is a municipal institution dedicated to conducting historical research on illustrious men and women from Cabo Rojo and Puerto Rico. It’s very important because visitors will be able to learn about the lives and work of these distinguished individuals from this island,” explained Elvin Alvarado, historian and tour guide.

Likewise, figures such as Ramón Emeterio Betances, Salvador Brau y Ascencio, Santos Ortiz Montalvo, Sifredo Lugo Toro “Zahori,” and Eugenio María de Hostos are highlighted on the walls of this beautiful building.

The museum features an amphitheater with a capacity for 142 people, a terrace, seven rooms for permanent exhibitions, and two rooms for temporary exhibitions; the latter serve as spaces where local artists and university students can exhibit their work.

“Local artists from Cabo Rojo and university students have an opportunity to exhibit their art, including paintings, sculptures, and engravings. Adult artists from Cabo Rojo are also given the opportunity,” explained the tour guide.

In Sala Salvador Brau y Ascencio, where the politician, historian, and sociologist born in Cabo Rojo in 1842 is commemorated, visitors will find historical documents detailing the life of the patriot. Additionally, a bust and a silver Spanish crown that was awarded to him during his lifetime are on display.

“Salvador Brau was Puerto Rico’s first historian and authored a work titled ‘La Colonización de Puerto Rico.’ He also established Teatro Excelsior in Cabo Rojo in 1871, where he premiered a literary piece called ‘Héroe y Mártir.’ In this room, visitors will also find the laurel wreath, an award given to Don Salvador by the Spanish crown for his work ‘Los Honores del Triunfo.’ This silver crown dates back to 1890,” elaborated the historian.

In the museum, visitors will find Sala del Músico Herminio Brau Delgado, where a collection of photographs depicting orchestras like Don Roberto Ortiz’s Orchestra, Cabo Rojo’s oldest, are displayed.

“In those photos, you’ll see Shorty Castro, who, prior to becoming a comedian, started his artistic career as a musician in Cabo Rojo. You’ll also find antique instruments, sheet music, and you can admire a dance by Don Celso Torres alongside his hats, which he wore for over 30 years while leading the band at the College of Agriculture and Mechanical Arts in Mayagüez,” mentioned Alvarado.

The Museo de los Próceres also has a special space full of history, where visitors are taken on a journey to explore the Ostionoid indigenous culture, one of the first to settle in the Cabo Rojo area.

“In the museum, we have a room called Sala Agüeybaná, also known as the Sala Indígena. Visitors will find artifacts from the Ostionoid archaic culture, which are fascinating because they were one of the first to settle in Puerto Rico. This culture established itself in Punta Ostiones, very close to Puerto Real and Boquerón; hence, we, the people of Cabo Rojo, are known as the ‘Ostioneros de Boquerón,’ in honor of these indigenous people. The room has artifacts such as mortars, cemíes, and we also have artifacts from the Taíno culture,” Alvarado said about the space, which is undergoing renovations following the damage caused by Hurricane María in 2017.