Court approves sale of San Jorge Children’s Hospital
As previously reported by El Nuevo Día, the new owner, Dorado Health Group LLC, offered $13.5 million, according to court documents
February 14, 2024 - 3:42 PM
As previously reported by El Nuevo Día, the new owner, Dorado Health Group LLC, offered $13.5 million, according to court documents
February 14, 2024 - 3:42 PM
The San Jorge Children’s Hospital in Santurce will officially change hands after San Juan Federal Bankruptcy Judge, María de los Ángeles González, approves the sale of the hospital.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: