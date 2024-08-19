Opinión
prima:Decades-long problem: residents of Las Virtudes in San Juan demand immediate action to prevent flooding

The neighbors of the community also demanded action from the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority and denounced that the flooding problem is worsening with the overflow of used water

August 19, 2024 - 11:07 AM

Residents of the urbanization Las Virtudes attribute the flooding problem to the lack of maintenance of the sewers in the area, lack of garbage collection and lack of cleaning of a water channel that borders the houses on Alegria Street in said urbanization. (alexis.cedeno)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

Residents of the Las Virtudes community in San Juan demanded this Sunday urgent action from the municipality and state authorities to solve a flooding problem that they attribute to the lack of maintenance of the sewers in the area, lack of garbage collection and lack of cleaning of a water channel that borders the houses on Alegría Street in this urbanization.

