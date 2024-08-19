The neighbors of the community also demanded action from the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority and denounced that the flooding problem is worsening with the overflow of used water
August 19, 2024 - 11:07 AM
Residents of the Las Virtudes community in San Juan demanded this Sunday urgent action from the municipality and state authorities to solve a flooding problem that they attribute to the lack of maintenance of the sewers in the area, lack of garbage collection and lack of cleaning of a water channel that borders the houses on Alegría Street in this urbanization.
