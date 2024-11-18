Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Decisive week for San Juan’s representative seats in a tightly contested general election
The second week of canvassing begins Monday with a focus on the races in the capital, while the election commissioners hope to resolve the mismatch of tally sheets that hindered the work in the first days and begin the count in the precincts of the rest of the country
November 18, 2024 - 8:51 PM