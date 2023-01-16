💬See comments
Washington – Last elections, donations from Puerto Rico residents to federal committees - including Congress members and U.S. political parties - increased by 60 percent, compared to the 2018 midterm elections.
- ⎙
Monday, January 16, 2023 - 4:28 p.m.
Washington – Last elections, donations from Puerto Rico residents to federal committees - including Congress members and U.S. political parties - increased by 60 percent, compared to the 2018 midterm elections.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: