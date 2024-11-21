Opinión
Raúl Juliá
21 de noviembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Energy Bureau halts Genera PR’s request to use natural gas at Cambalache station

The regulator, which left the door open to reconsideration, argued that the company’s petition lacked key information

November 21, 2024 - 5:44 PM

Genera PR's requests to use natural gas include a group of portable generators at the Palo Seco plant and the Cambalache station in Arecibo (photo) and Mayagüez.
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) denied - citing the absence of key information - Genera PR’s request to change to natural gas the fuel used by the two generation units in service at the Cambalache station in Arecibo, one of the three facilities in which the company has requested to make the same modification under the argument that it will reduce both costs and toxic gas emissions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
