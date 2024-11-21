The regulator, which left the door open to reconsideration, argued that the company’s petition lacked key information
November 21, 2024 - 5:44 PM
The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) denied - citing the absence of key information - Genera PR’s request to change to natural gas the fuel used by the two generation units in service at the Cambalache station in Arecibo, one of the three facilities in which the company has requested to make the same modification under the argument that it will reduce both costs and toxic gas emissions.
