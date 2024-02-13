Ethicon invests $168 million to expand operations from San Lorenzo to Manatí
The Johnson & Johnson subsidiary will develop the former Janssen plant into a second facility for medical and surgical device manufacturing
February 13, 2024 - 4:01 PM
Manatí- With a $168 million investment, Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced it is expanding operations in Puerto Rico and will extend the Ethicon medical device manufacturing facility in San Lorenzo to the former Janssen Pharmaceutical plant.
