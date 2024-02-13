Opinión
13 de febrero de 2024
75°ligeramente nublado
prima:Ethicon invests $168 million to expand operations from San Lorenzo to Manatí

The Johnson & Johnson subsidiary will develop the former Janssen plant into a second facility for medical and surgical device manufacturing

February 13, 2024 - 4:01 PM

“We are experiencing increased demand,” said Rosana García, general plant manager of Ethicon Puerto Rico. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Sharon Minelli Pérez
By Sharon Minelli Pérez
Periodista de Negociossharon.perez@gfrmedia.com

Manatí- With a $168 million investment, Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced it is expanding operations in Puerto Rico and will extend the Ethicon medical device manufacturing facility in San Lorenzo to the former Janssen Pharmaceutical plant.

Sharon Minelli Pérez
Sharon Minelli Pérez comenzó en El Nuevo Día como traductora y parte de la mesa de editores que preparaba la edición impresa. Hace 15 años, fue reclutada como periodista para endi.com....
