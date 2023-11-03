Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) announced the closing of the acquisition of Sinqia, S.A., one of the leading companies in the electronic payment solutions and financial services market in Brazil.

In a report released Wednesday afternoon after the market closed, Evertec said the transaction totaled nearly $660 million.

According to the release, “Evertec obtained debt financing commitments to acquire Sinqia and pay related fees and expenses. In connection with the closing of this transaction, on October 30, 2023, the Company entered into a first amendment to the existing credit agreement dated as of December 1, 2022.”

As part of this amendment, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and FirstBank Puerto Rico provided additional term loan A commitments amounting to $60,000,000.

The merger between Evertec and Sinqia revealed about three months ago, is the most significant acquisition in the history of the Puerto Rico-based technology company, which, according to company executives, ensures its growth in the Latin American region by accessing more than 40% of the LATAM market.

PUBLICIDAD

According to the report released Wednesday afternoon, the integration of the two companies began last September, but, so far, no “significant changes” are expected in the operation - meaning in the workforce - of Evertec or Sinqia.

Sinqia, which will no longer be a public company following its integration with Evertec, is among the world’s top 100 fintech companies.

Company documents indicate that over the past decade, Sinqia has become one of the leading providers of banking solutions, treasury management, and asset management services to a thousand banks in Brazil - a market with around 214 million inhabitants - and its business model has contributed to 85% of the revenues it generates being recurring.

Evertec’s goal, according to the report, will be to become “familiar” with Sinqia, understand its products and internal processes, to promote the strengths of both companies.

While Evertec’s focus is on providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services, and business process management services, Sinqia offers other products such as technology solutions for managing pension or retirement accounts, services that would now be available in the other markets where Evertec operates.

“We are excited about the future of Evertec and Sinqia. Together we will build a full-service technology company focused on providing the best products and services to our clients throughout the region,” said Mac Schuessler, Evertec President and Chief Executive Officer.

In a press briefing last month, Schuessler said that among Evertec’s first moves with Sinqia is to integrate the payment transactions segment and, subsequently, begin exporting the Brazilian technology company’s services.

PUBLICIDAD

“This transaction completes another important step in our strategic objective of becoming the Fintech for the LATAM region and will now focus on ensuring a successful integration,” said Schuessler.

During the third quarter of 2023, Evertec reached $52.4 million in net income, a 47.2% increase over the same period a year ago.

In a briefing with Puerto Rican journalists, Schuessler indicated that financial advisors to support Evertec’s growth plans were key in the acquisition of Sinqia.

In this sense, Schuessler indicated that once the integration with Sinqia is completed, he does not rule out trying to bring Evertec into the Mexican market. Evertec still has limited participation there, but since 2020, the technology company has begun to emerge after it became the preferred solution for Mercado Libre, the sales platform that could be described as the Amazon of Latin America.

Evercore, Seneca Evercore, and Goldman Sachs served as lead financial advisors to Evertec in this transaction, while Latham & Watkins and Mattos Filho served as legal advisors to Evertec.

On Wednesday, Evertec stock traded at $32.38, about 60 cents, or approximately 1.89% higher than Tuesday.