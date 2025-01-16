In addition to the questionable procedure that resulted in its promulgation a few hours after the appointment of new designated Secretary Waldemar Quiles Pérez, the order of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) that legalizes the status of dozens of structures located on the coast of La Parguera and orders the suspension and shelving of “related cases” that were under administrative processing violates the current public policy, the exception procedures for the use of these spaces and the agreements with the federal government for the management of the nature reserve, agreed Tuesday multiple interviewed by El Nuevo Día.