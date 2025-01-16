Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
17 de enero de 2025
79°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Experts question the legality of DNER’s new order on coastal structures and its impact on La Parguera

The decree issued by designated Secretary Waldemar Quiles Pérez, within hours of his appointment, clashes with established laws, regulations and agreements

January 16, 2025 - 3:57 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The houses on the coast of La Parguera, among which is the one occupied by the in-laws of Governor Jenniffer González, have remained for decades without express authorization (Suministrada )
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

In addition to the questionable procedure that resulted in its promulgation a few hours after the appointment of new designated Secretary Waldemar Quiles Pérez, the order of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) that legalizes the status of dozens of structures located on the coast of La Parguera and orders the suspension and shelving of “related cases” that were under administrative processing violates the current public policy, the exception procedures for the use of these spaces and the agreements with the federal government for the management of the nature reserve, agreed Tuesday multiple interviewed by El Nuevo Día.

RELATED
Tags
La PargueraEPAJennifer González
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 17 de enero de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: