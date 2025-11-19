Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
19 de noviembre de 2025
81°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

FAA issues temporary caution advisory for aircraft operators in Puerto Rico airspace

The notice, which will expire on February 16, 2026, warned of an increase in operations involving ‘state aircraft

November 19, 2025 - 2:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Last Sunday, the United States’ most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, arrived in the Caribbean to, according to the Department of Defense, support counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean and South America. (Carlos Rivera Giusti/Staff)
Agustín Criollo Oquero
By Agustín Criollo Oquero
Reportero de Breaking Newsagustin.criollo@gfrmedia.com

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a temporary caution advisory for aircraft operators in the airspace around Puerto Rico starting Tuesday, November 18, due to a “potentially dangerous situation.”

RELATED

The Air Mission Notice A0010/25 (NOTAM), published on the agency’s official portal, highlighted that the advisory applies to the San Juan Flight Information Region (FIR) TJZS, the airspace managed by Puerto Rico.

The identifier KCIZ, used by the FAA in high-level alerts related to national security, was employed to signal an increase in operations involving “state aircraft,” in other words, military aircraft.

Notice from the United States of America regarding a potentially dangerous situation in the San Juan Flight Information Region (FIR) (TZS),” the agency stated in the bulletin.

“Operators are advised to exercise extreme caution when flying in the San Juan Flight Information Region (TJZS) due to the increase in state aircraft operations,” the FAA added.

Last Sunday, the United States’ most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, arrived in the Caribbean to, according to the Department of Defense, support counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean and South America.

Currently, Carrier Strike Group 12, with the USS Gerald R. Ford as its flagship, has increased U.S. military personnel in the region to over 12,000, including at least 15 other warships, stealth F-35 aircraft, and the deployment of Marine Expeditionary Unit 22. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has dubbed the deployment “Operation Southern Spear.”

The arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford, announced by the U.S. military in a press release, marks a significant moment in what the Trump administration insists is a counter-narcotics operation, but which has been seen as a growing pressure tactic against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Since early September, the Trump administration has reportedly killed at least 80 people in over 20 attacks on small vessels allegedly carrying drugs in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Breaking NewsPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Agustín Criollo Oquero
Agustín Criollo OqueroArrow Icon
Periodista, historiador, músico y gestor cultural. Agustín Criollo Oquero ha laborado y colaborado con diferentes publicaciones como El Nuevo Día, Primera Hora, Noticel, Metro Puerto Rico y los semanarios El Horizonte,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 19 de noviembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: