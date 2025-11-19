FAA issues temporary caution advisory for aircraft operators in Puerto Rico airspace

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a temporary caution advisory for aircraft operators in the airspace around Puerto Rico starting Tuesday, November 18, due to a “potentially dangerous situation.”

The Air Mission Notice A0010/25 (NOTAM), published on the agency’s official portal, highlighted that the advisory applies to the San Juan Flight Information Region (FIR) TJZS, the airspace managed by Puerto Rico.

The identifier KCIZ, used by the FAA in high-level alerts related to national security, was employed to signal an increase in operations involving “state aircraft,” in other words, military aircraft.

“Notice from the United States of America regarding a potentially dangerous situation in the San Juan Flight Information Region (FIR) (TZS),” the agency stated in the bulletin.

“Operators are advised to exercise extreme caution when flying in the San Juan Flight Information Region (TJZS) due to the increase in state aircraft operations,” the FAA added.

Last Sunday, the United States’ most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, arrived in the Caribbean to, according to the Department of Defense, support counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean and South America.

Currently, Carrier Strike Group 12, with the USS Gerald R. Ford as its flagship, has increased U.S. military personnel in the region to over 12,000, including at least 15 other warships, stealth F-35 aircraft, and the deployment of Marine Expeditionary Unit 22. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has dubbed the deployment “Operation Southern Spear.”

The arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford, announced by the U.S. military in a press release, marks a significant moment in what the Trump administration insists is a counter-narcotics operation, but which has been seen as a growing pressure tactic against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Since early September, the Trump administration has reportedly killed at least 80 people in over 20 attacks on small vessels allegedly carrying drugs in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean.

---