Samuel Maturi Wanjiru’s fiancée has set up an account that raised more than $10,000 in donations
April 18, 2024 - 5:34 PM
Samuel Maturi Wanjiru’s fiancée has set up an account that raised more than $10,000 in donations
April 18, 2024 - 5:34 PM
Although the active search for the U.S. Marine from Massachusetts, who disappeared on March 27 after being swept away by ocean currents at La Pared beach in Luquillo, was suspended by Puerto Rico’s Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD, Spanish acronym) earlier this month, his family still hopes to find him and is asking for financial support to continue the efforts on the island.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: