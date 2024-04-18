Opinión
18 de abril de 2024
prima:Family of missing tourist in Luquillo raises funds to continue the search

Samuel Maturi Wanjiru’s fiancée has set up an account that raised more than $10,000 in donations

April 18, 2024 - 5:34 PM

Más de 140 personas han donado dinero en GoFundMe para la familia del estadounidense desaparecido, Samuel Maturi Wanjiru. (Captura)
Florencia García Melazzo
By Florencia García Melazzo
Periodista de Breaking Newsmaria.garcia@gfrmedia.com

Although the active search for the U.S. Marine from Massachusetts, who disappeared on March 27 after being swept away by ocean currents at La Pared beach in Luquillo, was suspended by Puerto Rico’s Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD, Spanish acronym) earlier this month, his family still hopes to find him and is asking for financial support to continue the efforts on the island.

