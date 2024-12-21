Although president-elect says he will prioritize expulsions of criminals, experts warn that all types of people with irregular immigration status could be affected
Although president-elect says he will prioritize expulsions of criminals, experts warn that all types of people with irregular immigration status could be affected
Faced with the massive deportations promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, the fear and uncertainty of the immigrant population in Puerto Rico are increasingly latent, warned leaders of the Dominican, Haitian and Venezuelan communities based on the island, who have been orienting people with irregular immigration status in preparation for the new federal policies, which - they anticipate - will be more punitive in the next four years.
