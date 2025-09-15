Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
15 de septiembre de 2025
84°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Feds seek 15 fugitives from alleged “Bin Laden Records” gang

They are part of a grand jury indictment against 49 people that led to an arrest operation on Thursday last week

September 15, 2025 - 4:12 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Photo included in a motion filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the case against an alleged drug gang allegedly operating in the Virgilio Dávila residential area in Bayamón. (Captura .)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

Federal authorities are on the trail of 15 fugitives who allegedly belong to a criminal organization known as “Bin Laden Records”.

The head of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Stephen Muldrow, said Monday that those people are part of a grand jury indictment against 49 people that led to an arrest operation on Thursday last week, called “New Kids,” for alleged gang members who have replaced others who were captured in the past.

Of the total number of defendants, eight were previously in custody on other charges, while 26 were arrested on the street.

Muldrow informed that Jonathan Bermúdez Valdés, alias “Valdes”; Raymond Sánchez Santiago, alias “Churrun” and “Peca”; Jonathan de Jesús Bonilla, alias “Abuelito”; Ardwin Fuentes Rojas, alias “Bartolo” and “Barto”; José Rivera Nazario; Ricardo Rivera González, alias “Ricky” and “Kiki”; and Ángel Ocasio Cancel, alias “Garabato”; Michael Paredes Tollinchi, alias “Tonka” and “Tractor” remain at large.

Also wanted are Luis A. Malpica Negrón, alias “Malpi”; Wesley De Jesús Serrano, alias “Boss”; Jomar Vélez Bermúdez, alias “Borra”; Josué Raúl Cantres Ríos, alias “Bolita”; Christian Malpica Sánchez; Luis Cartagena Cabezudo, alias “Nenguito”; and Joel Manuel Vélez Bally.

The indictment consists of eight counts of conspiring since 2019 to possess and distribute heroin, crack, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, Percocet, and Xanax, in Bayamon’s Virgilio Davila Residence Hall and nearby areas. The indictment includes charges against 16 of the defendants for illegal possession of weapons and five face allegations for the use of weapons altered to fire automatically.

“The indictment alleges that the organization maintained control of all drug trafficking activities within the area through the use of force, threats, violence and intimidation, including the use of firearms for such purposes and murder,” Muldrow said.

In addition, the defendants are charged with forfeiture of $50 million, for which authorities seized multiple vehicles and other property during the raid.

In a motion filed to request that they not be allowed to be released on bail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office included photographs of controlled substances seized during the course of the investigation.

According to the document, the Public Prosecutor’s Office also has audio and video recordings, as well as material such as drugs, weapons and other evidence, such as “statements from cooperating witnesses”.

It also points out that these testimonies and evidence “shows that members of the conspiracy participated in shootings and murders to protect their financial interests and the members of their organization.”

“Violent gangs in Puerto Rico, such as ‘Bin Laden Records,’ were supplied by foreign criminal cartels and terrorist organizations - For example, fentanyl from Mexican cartels - manufactured with precursor chemicals from China; and cocaine supplied and transported by Colombian, Dominican and Venezuelan cartels,” Muldrow said.

In this regard, during Monday’s press conference, the official linked the operation to a U.S. federal government offensive against local and “transnational” drug trafficking organizations, declaring them to be “terrorists.

He reiterated that two of these organizations are the so-called “Cartel de los Soles” and the “Tren de Aragua”, based in Venezuela, as alleged in indictments pending in federal courts in other jurisdictions.

Maduro has denied the allegations and has denounced that the military deployment, with warships and fighter jets, in the Caribbean Sea is an offensive against his government, which has been rejected by the administration of President Donald Trump.

“There is no doubt that the Cartel of the Suns exists. It is a cartel that, as part of the Venezuelan government, controls everything that is going on with the trafficking of drugs, oil, gold and many things that have been stolen from the people of Venezuela,” Muldrow said. “Nicolás Maduro has been indicted in the Southern District of New York on drug trafficking charges. There is no question. It is established that he is controlling the drug traffic coming out of Venezuela. And if it’s coming off the coast of Puerto Rico, it’s coming from those cartels.”

The prosecutor said that investigators can identify which cartel the drugs seized in Puerto Rico belong to, but indicated that at the moment “we can’t say which particular barracks is associated” with the drug gang hit by last Thursday’s operation in Bayamón.

He did maintain that international cartels use different groups in locations en route from Colombia and Venezuela to arrange the transport of narcotics, while partnering with gangs on the island to protect the shipments when they arrive in Puerto Rico and in turn send them to the United States.

Tags
Fiscalía federal NarcotráficoBreaking News
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 15 de septiembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: