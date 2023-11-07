Uno de los salones de la escuela intermedia Marcelino Canino en el barrio Maguayo en Dorado sufrió considerables daños por el huracán María.
One of the classrooms of the Marcelino Canino Middle School in the Maguayo neighborhood of Dorado, which suffered considerable damage from Hurricane María. (Juan Luis Martínez Pérez)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) invited the government of Puerto Rico to a meeting this Wednesday to discuss the slow progress of recovery projects in Puerto Rico’s education system.

