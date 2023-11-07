💬See comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) invited the government of Puerto Rico to a meeting this Wednesday to discuss the slow progress of recovery projects in Puerto Rico’s education system.
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 - 7:59 p.m.
