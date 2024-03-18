Finca Artesanal: A Social and Agricultural Commitment in Aguas Buenas

Breaking into new agricultural markets was part of José Vázquez and Edna De Jesús’ vision, owners of the Finca Artesanal in Aguas Buenas. And in 2018, they decided to start a coffee growing and farming project.

In 2022, they had everything ready for their first harvest in September of that year. But Hurricane Fiona prevailed and destroyed the project. It reopened the wounds they had suffered in 2017, with the scourge of Hurricane María.

But the owners regained their strength, gathered enough courage and decided to start again. They pushed not only coffee farming, but that of other species they had been working with since 2016, in an agritourism area that encourages an interest in farming.

“When we saw all that again, it brought back the memory of María, of the hard work she left us with to get back on our feet. But we remain positive. We’re very resilient, we know we can handle this. And I think that the positivism of keeping our heads up, (believing) that we’re going to be able to get out of this again, well, that’s what helps us keep so much hope to be able to continue with this project,” said the farmer.

The Finca Artesanal in Aguas Buenas integrates an agroforestry concept on five acres of land. There they plant various ecological products, fruit and exotic trees, medicinal and ornamental plants, among other things.

“When we had our first child, he was our motivation to be able to do something different. To dedicate time to him and have that flexibility of being able to have that free time. (We want) to be able to teach them that, within agriculture, you have enormous possibilities of being successful, even if you’re small. This is how Finca Artesanal was born in 2016,” recalled De Jesús, a mother of two children.

“We propagate the fruit trees we have so we can go to festivals, or when we’re invited to different places across the Island,” she added.

In addition to selling their products, at the farm they hold educational workshops on planting and harvesting that include practical sessions. They also offer tours of the facilities. And according to De Jesús, everything they do at Finca Artesanal arises naturally and spontaneously. It is a part of their desire to share their knowledge with visitors.

“We started working in this space [where] we grew guava… When people came, whether it was to buy a fruit tree or buy one of our products, they always talked about agriculture. One day, we kept walking and, before we realized it, we were almost down there by the river. We realized that people were interested in having that approach to farming and nature,” explained for his part Vázquez.

This is how the focus of the concept transformed into carrying a message about the importance of growing crops and eating well.

“People come, we show them the crops and they go through that experience of being able to harvest themselves. In the same way, we’ve shared with them that message about what’s sustainable, about agriculture, social enterprise... It’s a great effort that we put into raising everything, from a seed to harvesting the fruit,” said Vázquez.

Meanwhile, the couple also plans to develop agricultural initiatives that attract young people to this industry.