18 de marzo de 2024
El Paraíso Agrícola Agritourism Farm in Aguas Buenas Allows You To Spend a Quiet Time in the Mountains 

The 15-square-foot space includes a 60-foot-wide, 100-foot-long Puerto Rican flag that can be seen from a distance on Highway 174

18 de marzo de 2024 - 3:00 AM

En lo alto de una montaña del pueblo de Aguas Buenas se esconde El Paraíso Agrícola, una hermosa finca agroturística de 15 cuerdas de terreno.5 noviembre 2022. El Paraiso Tropical, Aguas Buenas El Paraiso Tropical es una granja en las montañas de Aguas Buenas, donde Omar Rivera & Heidy Sepulveda donde se dedican a la siembra de guayabas, un airbnb en construccion, un museo, sillas con selfie spots y una vista privilegiada. En la foto: Xavier Garcia / Fotoperiodista5 noviembre 2022. El Paraiso Tropical, Aguas Buenas El Paraiso Tropical es una granja en las montañas de Aguas Buenas, donde Omar Rivera & Heidy Sepulveda donde se dedican a la siembra de guayabas, un airbnb en construccion, un museo, sillas con selfie spots y una vista privilegiada. En la foto: Paraiso Tropical Xavier Garcia / Fotoperiodista
1 / 20 | El Paraíso Agrícola Agritourism Farm in Aguas Buenas Allows You To Spend a Quiet Time in the Mountains  . En lo alto de una montaña del pueblo de Aguas Buenas se esconde El Paraíso Agrícola, una hermosa finca agroturística de 15 cuerdas de terreno. - Xavier García
Cesiach López Maldonado
Por Cesiach López Maldonado

At the top of a mountain in the town of Aguas Buenas hides El Paraíso Agrícola, a beautiful agritourism farm with 15 acres of land. The area invites you to have a good time surrounded by peace and calm.

There, the greenery of the mountains is interrupted by vibrant and colorful artworks that are kindly exhibited by their hosts, Omar Rivera and Heidi Sepúlveda. They are a couple from Aguas Buenas who, together with their goats Gasha and Bruno, open the doors of their farm so that visitors can literally explore paradise.

“Tranquility is one of the first things that people take with them when they visit. In addition to that contact with nature, aesthetics are for me one of the most important things on the farm. We have a total of seven areas with chairs, as well as areas with swing sets for photos,” said Sepúlveda.

Likewise, Rivera made a flag 60 feet wide and 100 feet long on the side of the mountain. It can be seen from a distance on Highway 174. 

“That flag is made from pieces of tree trunks, most of them leftovers that María left behind. It’s illuminated so that it shines at night. Many people have come over because they saw the flag. They keep looking for information to see where it’s from and who made it, because it appeared on the mountain from one day to the next. I also made a heart about 35 feet big that’s sowed with pineapples. It’s called Cultivando Amor (Cultivating Love),” he said.

From Highway 174 you can see a Puerto Rican flag made from pieces of tree trunks. 
From Highway 174 you can see a Puerto Rican flag made from pieces of tree trunks.  (Xavier García)

Guava farming

As part of the farm’s offerings, you can enjoy the natural environment, see the guava crops that predominate in the land, and delight in the spectacular view of areas as far away as the Castillo San Felipe del Morro, in San Juan.

“The project’s main crop is going to be pear guava, which is the one I’m working on. My goal is to have 3 thousand guava trees in the land. I hope to have that project on track two years from now. The guava market’s been abandoned and I have to get in on it. I didn’t know anything about guava. I had to go about it on my own to learn,” explained the young farmer. Before transforming his farm into an agritourism resort, he dedicated himself to growing bananas, pineapples and cassava.

“We have different types of tours. General admission is $4 where you do the tour on your own. You’ll have the explanatory tour, but also the agricultural tours and, in the future, we’ll create night tours,” Sepúlveda highlighted.

El Paraíso Agrícola also has a small museum called La Casa de Antaño (The House of Yesteryear). It is a wooden and zinc building representing the typical country house from the old days.

Omar Rivera, owner of Paraíso Agrícola.
Omar Rivera, owner of Paraíso Agrícola. (Xavier García)

“I built this little house without thinking about the impact it would have. I’d made a little ranch for tools, but I grew up in a small wooden house and it was what I had in my mind [when I built this]. So I represented that here,” commented the farmer.

Each area of this farm is an achievement, he said, highlighting the challenges they faced after hurricanes María and Fiona.

“You can’t sit down and cry. After María I began with the project, started constructing; and with Fiona, I had to fix a lot of things again. But you have to keep going, keep working for what’s yours,” Rivera said.

El Paraíso Agrícola opens to the public from Friday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information you can access their Facebook page, El Paraíso Agrícola de Aguas Buenas, or call 787-410-0364.

