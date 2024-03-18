Seeking New Possibilities for Vejigante Masks

Aguas Buenas could have its own carnival if a proposal from Juan Gustavo González-Ríos comes to fruition. The artisan has made several vejigante masks with the intention of exhibiting a model that represents the “Ciudad de aguas claras” (“City of Clear Waters”).

Among the alternatives that the artist has worked on are paper masks inspired by birds, like the Puerto Rican parrot and the guaraguao (red-tailed hawk). But his interest is to encourage a movement that includes students who want to contribute with their respective creations.

According to González-Ríos, “there are currently several people interested in the matter, but we haven’t been able to organize ourselves.”

“I’m interested in submitting a proposal to the municipality so that, along with students, we can create a mask that is relevant to Aguas Buenas and is identifiable as being from Aguas Buenas so we can do a carnival in town,” said the artisan who was born in San Juan and raised in Carolina.

González-Ríos wants Aguas Buenas to be recognized for this artisanal creation like other towns in the Island. (Suministrada)

“Masks from the coastal area have the particularity that they’re made to look like fish or farm animals like cows or pigs. In the central area, I believe that they should have birds. It would be more like the Puerto Rican parrot, the guaraguao; small birds that could be done on the masks to make them more native to the center of the Island,” revealed the graduate of the School of Plastic Arts and Design.

In fact, the certified artisan who specializes in both paper and coconut masks explained that “most of the first ones I worked on all carried the bird theme.”

It was his former students at the Dr. Pedro Albizu Campos middle school who encouraged his teacher to dare to formalize his work with masks.

“It’s something very curious, because, although I made vejigante masks, I wasn’t a formal artisan. The students confronted me and said: ‘Teacher, how are you teaching us something and telling us that we can make a living with this, but you don’t do it yourself?’” recalled González, who worked for several years as a Fine Arts teacher in the public education system.

“Basically, it was like the students gave me a challenge. And I immediately thought that if I wanted to teach this, I should lead by example. So I got all the necessary papers and got certified. This was in 2015,” said the educator. He arrived in Aguas Buenas two decades ago when he married Beatriz Maldonado-Becerril.

Although he no longer works for the Department of Education, the man adopted by Aguas Buenas shares his art knowledge.

There, he teaches how to make masks, either out of paper or coconut.

“Many towns do the paper masks, but people mostly know it as the Ponce mask. But, San Juan and Mayagüez also have these masks. And, for example, in Dorado there’s the vejigante mask that is more or less the same age as the one in Ponce. And a lot of people from the northern area know it because of the Carnaval del Plata (Silver Carnival),” he highlighted.

“I make vejigante masks, both to wear and for decoration. I have a type of paper mask that’s like a cartoon, kind of funny. I also have a coconut [mask] which I use mostly for decoration. That’s because coconut is a kind of material where, even if it’s abundant in Puerto Rico, not all types are suitable for mask making,” he clarified.

On the other hand, the artisan, who’s an active member of the Colectivo Máscaras de Puerto Rico (Masks Collective of Puerto Rico), highlighted that both these masks entail some degree of difficulty.

“Each mask has its challenges and difficulties. For example, the Ponce mask, which is made with papier-mâché, has its limitations. If you start working on it on a rainy day, there’s the possibility that it could be damaged or get fungus because it doesn’t just immediately dry. In other words, it doesn’t receive that minimum amount of time required to dry so that the paper won’t get damaged,” he pointed out.

“For the coconut one, you have to be a little more careful because you’re using a razor [and] knives. You have to use a little more force. The paper one is more easy because I have a mold and I stick the paper in layers. And its difficulty or challenge is that you have to work and wait [for it to dry] a long time. With the coconut, you cut, and if the cuts are clean and good, then you hurry up a little more,” he added.

Meanwhile, Juan Gustavo continues to share his knowledge, both on the Internet and at artisan fairs. He dreams of having a carnival in the same town where he has raised a family since 2002.