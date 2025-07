Five companies submitted their information to the State Elections Commission (CEE) interested in participating in a possible competitive process for the acquisition or rental of new electronic voting machines.

These are Clear Ballot, Indra Sistemas, Smartmatic, Dominion Voting Systems, and Elections Systems & Software (ES&S).

“There are five companies. On August 12 and 13, there will be exhibitions and presentations to the Commission, elected officials, and the presidents of the parties that have been invited. The Office of Management and Budget and the Civil Rights Commission are also invited,” said New Progressive Party (PNP) electoral commissioner Aníbal Vega Borges.

The information provided by the companies responds to a public request made by CEE President Jorge Rivera Rueda.

The CEE will open its doors from August 12 to 14 to any company interested in providing this service.

The CEE has not yet requested funds from the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) for the electronic voting machines, Vega Borges said, but it is estimated that between $40 million and $50 million would be needed, according to calculations by the president of the electoral body.

Similarly, the electoral commissioners and Rivera Rueda have not decided whether to buy or rent the equipment.

“The important thing here is that a decision has been made, and that is that the existing machines need to be replaced, because I believe there is more modern technology available. What has not been decided is whether to rent or buy. It all depends on the cost,” said Vega Borges.

Currently, the CEE’s 6,073 electronic voting machines were provided by Dominion Voting Systems. In 2015, the electoral body agreed to a purchase-lease contract for $38.2 million. The company is responsible for programming the machines and providing some of the maintenance required by the contract at additional cost.

There is already consensus among the three commissioners that each polling station should have two machines instead of one, as is currently the case.

Last year, Smartmatic and Elections Systems & Software made presentations to the CEE about their offerings. The only company that is new to the electoral body is Clear Ballot, since Indra had submitted proposals prior to reaching the agreement with Dominion Voting Systems.

At that time, Smartmatic submitted its proposal, which was $25 million to provide new machines to the CEE and $8 million for rental.

Elections Systems & Software, on the other hand, submitted a quote to the CEE last year for $53,892,346 for more than 6,000 voting machines and six “multimachines” to count early votes by mail.

