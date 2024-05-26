The veteran labor lawyer claims that he clashed with the former governor when he supported laws benefiting workers that La Fortaleza considered to affect the economy
May 26, 2024 - 6:30 PM
The veteran labor lawyer claims that he clashed with the former governor when he supported laws benefiting workers that La Fortaleza considered to affect the economy
May 26, 2024 - 6:30 PM
Attorney Frank Zorrilla was secretary of the Department of Labor and Human Resources for less than a year, two decades ago. But his brief stint in public service had such an impact on him that, 20 years after leaving the agency’s secretariat, he has published a book in which he recounts his experiences, good and bad, in the administration of former governor Sila María Calderón.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: