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From Aerosmith to The Muppets: one of Disney's most iconic roller coasters is reborn

Disney's Hollywood Studios classic attraction reopens with Kermit, Animal and The Electric Mayhem

May 28, 2026 - 2:39 PM

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Rock n Roller Coaster starring The Muppets. (Steven Diaz)
Raisa Rivas Español
By Raisa Rivas Español
Periodista Especializada en Viajes y Turismo

Fans of all ages of the legendary Muppets are celebrating. Now they are more present than ever, but this time in a fun and adrenaline-pumping speed race! They star in “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets” at Disney’s Hollywood StudiosWalt Disney World. Without a doubt, they are one of those characters with magic, as many have followed them since childhood, and now they will share the fun with their own children, becoming a multigenerational story and characters.

The ride, which opened May 26 in its new concept, is still a roller coaster, but it is not new, because it occupies the same location as the previous one, inspired by the famous band Aerosmith, which was closed in March this year for renovation. But the theme is new, including the row, the colors and the fun melodies of The Electric Mayhem. Plus the characters, who are the mischievous Muppets.

From before boarding the attraction, visitors will hear the theme song to “Can You Picture That?” as The Electric Mayhem rehearses for their big concert, setting the stage for the energy, humor and rocking fun that will follow.

Each tour includes a selection of songs performed by the band along with guest artists, such as “Walking on Sunshine” - The Electric Mayhem with Kelly Clarkson. This makes it a different experience because each time you get on you can listen to different songs.

In the lineup visitors will encounter cameos from The Muppets and some of their biggest fans, which add to the whole experience. Stay tuned for appearances by Awkwafina, Danny Trejo and Darren Criss, among other performers.

No Disney attraction is complete without a story being told, and in this one the transformation of The Muppets begins in the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster courtyard. According to a statement provided by the company prior to the opening, legendary mogul and Muppet Theater owner J.P. Grosse recently acquired G-Force Records and enlisted the help of his trusty nephew Scooter to manage the venue and completely transform the Courtyard. A new psychedelic décor adds a festive touch to the giant guitar-shaped marquee, (inspired by the paint job on a classic Muppet car), and the piano design on the base of the guitar will feature a gold key as a nod to a certain off-the-wall bandleader.

In the lineup, the VIP visitors will discover the Muppets’ band, Electric Mayhem, recording new tracks in the studio. In the booth, a team of penguin audio engineers are hard at work as the band’s manager, Scooter, (featuring his first Audio Animatronics figure), tries to convince the musicians to finish up and go out to see their increasingly impatient fans.

When you board the ride (in a limousine), you’ll find yourself on a twisting, turning, fun-filled road through Hollywood to get to the concert on time. There will be no shortage of Tinseltown’s iconic scenery and famous landmarks, with a Muppet-style twist, while the soundtrack of rock and roll hits performed by Electric Mayhem will keep the adrenaline pumping.

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This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

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jueves, 28 de mayo de 2026
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