Gallo Pinto’s Unbeatable Culinary Fusion

Guayama.- Downtown Guayama is home to Gallo Pinto restaurant, an interesting culinary project by the renowned guayamés chef Ángel David Moreno Zayas, who has been honing his cooking skills for 22 years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Moreno Zayas decided to put forth his project, located in an old colonial residence with more than 250 years of history. This building serves as the background for his enticing culinary offering.

“El Gallo Pinto is a culinary concept where 25% of the menu is composed of local chicken. It’s an approachable product, but we prepare it in unique ways, in a combination of ingredients that evoke Latin and Afro-Antillean cuisine,” he explained, regarding his restaurant’s culinary offering. It opened in July 2021.

Dishes include the barbecued salmon with sweet potato sautéed with spinach and peppers, and lemon butter, as well as the pork ribs with tamarind sauce and a green salad, and the lobster and chorizo duo with garlic cream and mashed plantain.

BBQ salmon served on a bed of sweet potatoes with sautéed spinach, lemon butter and crispy onions. (Xavier Garcia)

Other options include the melao glazed chicken with carrot purée, chimichurri and toasted corn; the ribeye steak in a port wine and herb butter reduction, or the smoked New York strip in a mushroom sauce mash in red wine and truffles, among others.

“We make a chicken pâté, the chicken sandwich, the brioche bread is made in-house, the fries are also made in-house and we have a fairly extensive menu in terms of meats, pork and seafood. In addition, we offer cocktails made in-house, a variety of wines and, of course, the highest quality cuisine in terms of flavors,” he explained.

Breast stuffed with chorizo ​​mousse, carrot puree, sun-dried tomato gremolata, crispy recao and aged reggiano. (Xavier Garcia)

Furthermore, vegans can enjoy a perfectly roasted cauliflower on tomato sauce, accompanied by an arugula salad drizzled with red wine vinaigrette.

As for desserts, options include the tempura cheesecake with caramel and chocolate ganache, lemon custard in olive oil and orange zest, guava parfait with almond shavings, parmesan cheese flan with coconut, and more.

Gallo Pinto is located in Hostos Street, on the corner with Baldorioty Street, in Guayama.

Chicken & waffle egg, from the brunch menu at El Gallo Pinto in Guayama. (Suministrada)

Different culinary routes

However, Guayama has four culinary routes, and this restaurant is located in downtown Guayama, where there are about 19 food establishments, among them, Ayabarreno, Suarito, Cuchilandia, René BBQ, Restaurante Vida, Hecho en Casa, among others, that serve everything from international dishes to vegan food.

On the other hand, the coastal culinary route features around twenty restaurants that border the sea. Many of them are located in the Pozuelo area, where you can find fresh seafood, meats, rice, and the famous anaconda, a 24-inch alcapurria served in El Fogón de Susa.

Likewise, the area features delicious food at La Casa de los Pastelillos, El Sabor de mi Tierra, Libras Steakhouse & Seafood, Restaurante Arcoiris, Trapiche, La Villa Pesquera, El Surfing Bar & Grill, El Náutico, El Nuevo Fishing, La Bahía, and Brandemar, among other options.

The mountain route begins on PR-15 highway and includes nine alternatives suitable for those who prefer a table service experience, as well as for those who prefer chinchorreo and snack on carne frita (fried pork), empanadillas (turnovers), alcapurrias, and roast suckling pig.