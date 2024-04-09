Iconic Mansion in Guayama Becomes Gran Hotel

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Guayama.- A former colonial Renaissance-style mansion that, for decades, served as office and residence for a renowned doctor in downtown Guayama, was transformed into a hotel. The space’s restoration managed to conserve the building’s colonial Spanish architecture.

The building, renamed Gran Hotel, required a $2 million investment from Wichy Castro Pérez, a businessman from San Juan. Castro Pérez undertook the task of studying the mansion’s original state in order to renovate it without sacrificing its spaces.

The hotel, located on Hostos Street, on the corner of Baldorioty Street, has 10 rooms, a commercial kitchen, a bar, and a restaurant with enough capacity for around 100 diners in its interior, as well as an outdoor courtyard.

According to Castro Pérez, “people know it as the home of Dr. Pérez, an otolaryngologist who had his offices here for 50 years and also raised his family here.” “In fact, there are people who come and say, ‘Hey, I’ve always been curious about this house, let me go inside and see it,’ because this was ‘the house of Guayama,’” he said.

“There’s a picture from 1918 that shows the house in its present state. The house was registered to a 23-year-old single woman, which was absurd at the time. When the U.S. government invaded Puerto Rico, they ordered the house to be re-registered, and this unmarried woman registered the house to her name, lived in it for several years, and then the house changed owners twice in six years, until Dr. Pérez finally bought it in 1937 and lived in it until 1987 or 88′′, said Castro Pérez, an engineer.

Before ending up in Castro Pérez’s hands, the building belonged to several investors, but remained closed for almost 14 years.

“The first phase was cleaning, painting, the floors were restored and the details of the house were restored to a structurally sound state. For example, the windows: some were beyond repair and had to be removed and rebuilt,” he said.

Now, the hotel features different ambiances within the same property, as there are “air-conditioned lounges, outdoor lounges, and the sky bar”.

“I want people to enjoy the house, which is imperfect, since it is so old, but to me, it’s part of its charm,” he said.

The businessman from San Juan explained that the hotel has three villas with one and two rooms, all equipped with a kitchenette. The other rooms are regular hotel rooms, including those on the second floor, one of them—he stressed—is a suite with “an immense bathroom”.

“Everything has air conditioning, everything is completely new. We bought the best beds money can buy, the best pillows, the best bedsheets money can buy,” he pointed out.

Five-star restaurant

On the other hand, Castro Pérez stressed that the level of service at Gran Hotel’s restaurant, which accommodates up to 60 people indoors and 40 outdoors, “at this price point, does not exist in Puerto Rico.”

“It’s five-stars, in terms of attention, the dining experience, the things that should happen during dinner, even if you’re going to eat a bacalaíto (cod fritters). Eating is like a theater piece; it has an opening, a climax, a closure, and we want people to learn and enjoy that,” he said.

“I combined an orchard with an ornamental yard, where I could get both roses and tomatoes at the same time. We managed to salvage the fountain; it’s in one piece. The people who lived in the house came and felt that the house is exactly as they remember it,” he said.

Regarding the menu, he explained that it features mostly Puerto Rican dishes, but elevated.

“It’s very traditional flavors, but the presentation is much more elevated compared to what you’d eat at home. It is a short menu with four varieties: four poultry dishes, four meat dishes, four seafood dishes, and a daily special, which is a traditional dish. You’ll be able to eat corned beef here, but not from a can. It’ll be fresh. The next day, beef stew, Spam, and on Sundays we serve arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas), roast suckling pig, and pasteles,” he said.

“The desserts are made here. For example, the house dessert is cakes with seasonal fruits, soursop, mango, banana, etc. All dishes, including desserts have wine pairings. You get to have a dining experience that might run you about $200, at a more affordable price,” he argued.

Another striking aspect of the Gran Hotel is its bar, which is named La Tuna, inspired by the defunct barrio where Dulce Sueño, the paso fino horse, was born.

“Paso fino was born in Guayama, in the La Tuna barrio. It’s important for people know the story,” he said, adding that “at the bar, all the drinks in the house are made with rum from Adjuntas, and all of our juices are natural.”

The hotel also holds varied activities from Sunday to Friday.

“Things are going to be happening here every day. On Tuesdays, experimental cinema, free for 30 people. On Wednesdays we have an international menu, a buffet that features world cuisine from countries such as France, Italy, Pakistan, Iran, we’ll be rotating between 18 cuisines, but at an affordable price, so that people can experience those flavors”, he highlighted.

“On Thursdays we have an open stage. If you have a talent to showcase, you can take the stage for 20 minutes to recite poetry, sing, or stand up comedy. On Fridays, live music and Sundays, there’s bohemia, not just for trio music, but also nueva trova,” he added.

With its opening, Gran Hotel creates about 25 full-time jobs, and 90% of them are Guayama residents.