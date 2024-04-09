Opinión
Witness Guayama’s Picturesque Landscape

Have you been to Guayama yet? The “Ciudad Bruja” is full of charm and captivating landscapes where you’ll want to take selfies

April 9, 2024 - 11:00 PM

You won’t resist the urge to take a selfie in this colorful kiosk. (Suministrada)
By ELNUEVODIA.COM

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Guayama is a town full of bewitching charms that honor its nickname of Ciudad Bruja (Witch City).

Its coastal scenery and its well-kept downtown area, full of history, make a visit to this town a pleasant and enriching experience.

Its people are warn and kind, and they’ll greet you with friendliness and affection.

Here are a few places that will surely serve as an excellent backdrop to your selfies, so you can document your visit to Guayama on social media.

Guayama’s Public Square.
Guayama’s Public Square. (XAVIER GARCIA)

This fountain, located in the heart of the town square, adds a touch of splendor and romance to the town.

Bust in honor of the guayamés poet Luis Palés Matos.
Bust in honor of the guayamés poet Luis Palés Matos. (XAVIER GARCIA)

At the town square, you can see a bust in honor of guayamés poet Luis Palés Matos, who cultivated Afro-Antillean influenced negrista poetry and was also the screenwriter of “Romance tropical”, the first Puerto Rican feature film.

Colorful kiosk and giant chair painted with the Puerto Rican flag.
Colorful kiosk and giant chair painted with the Puerto Rican flag. (Suministrada)

Guayama has many places where you can take a selfie with the island’s flag, such as this giant chair next to a colorful kiosk.

Jobos Bay. 
Jobos Bay.  (Suministrada)

The turquoise blue of Jobos Bay invites you to capture its beauty in a picture.

This building is located in the Pozuelo sector.
This building is located in the Pozuelo sector. (Suministrada)

A ruin in Guayama’s Pozuelo sector has been transformed into a work of three-dimensional graphic art.

