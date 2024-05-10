We are part of The Trust Project
GAO Highlights Federal Government’s Lack of Data Collection on Puerto Rico
Only 18% of federal statistical products include the island.
May 10, 2024 - 6:45 PM
Only 18% of federal statistical products include the island.
May 10, 2024 - 6:45 PM
Washington D.C. - Puerto Rico is included in only 18% of the federal government’s statistical products, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO).
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: