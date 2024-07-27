Opinión
28 de julio de 2024
83°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
prima:Genera PR requests permit to gasify units of Cambalache power plant in Arecibo

The request is the third fuel change proposal submitted to the Energy Bureau in five months

July 27, 2024 - 7:00 PM

El Grupo de Bonistas está listo para depositar aproximadamente $61 millones para sufragar el Acuerdo de Compra de Bonos en una cuenta única u otras cuentas segregadas.
The Cambalache plant in Arecibo has three electric generation turbines, only two of which are in service.
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
manuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Five months after requesting authorization to convert multiple generating units at the Palo Seco and Mayagüez plants to natural gas - a request that has not yet received a definitive response - Genera PR submitted another proposal to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) to modify the fuel at the Cambalache plant in Arecibo, under the premise that the change would produce savings of more than $24 million a year.

Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
