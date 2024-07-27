The request is the third fuel change proposal submitted to the Energy Bureau in five months
The request is the third fuel change proposal submitted to the Energy Bureau in five months
Five months after requesting authorization to convert multiple generating units at the Palo Seco and Mayagüez plants to natural gas - a request that has not yet received a definitive response - Genera PR submitted another proposal to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) to modify the fuel at the Cambalache plant in Arecibo, under the premise that the change would produce savings of more than $24 million a year.
