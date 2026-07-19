Genera PR works to add generating units to meet electricity demand

Genera PR personnel were working this morning to bring three generating units online in an effort to meet electricity demand for this afternoon and tonight.

Energy Czar Josué Colón reported this on social media and warned that, otherwise, there will not be enough power available after another round of blackouts occurred yesterday following failures at two units of the Costa Sur power plant in Guayanilla.

By mid-morning today, Colón said that San Juan Unit 7 “has the boiler operating, and the technical personnel at San Juan Power Plant are working on the mechanical issue involving one of the steam turbine interceptor valves. Once they correct that problem, they must begin the startup process and synchronization of the unit to the Electrical System later today.”

Meanwhile, he explained that “Palo Seco Unit #4 was synchronized to the Electrical System last night,” but that “during the process of normalizing the systems, a problem was identified in the steam turbine condenser, and the unit was taken out of service today at 2:09 a.m. to conduct an inspection of the condenser and repair the condition.”

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“Once the condition is repaired by the technical personnel at Palo Seco Power Plant, they will proceed with firing up the boiler, the startup process, and the eventual synchronization of the unit to the Electrical System during the day today,” he added.

He also indicated that “Costa Sur Unit #5 has the boiler operating. Once the required steam pressure and temperature conditions are reached, they will proceed with the startup and synchronization of the unit to the Electrical System during the day today.”

He warned that until those three units are synchronized with the electrical grid, “the deficiency in available generation capacity will continue, preventing the system from meeting maximum electricity demand during peak consumption hours between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.”

“We urge customers to use electricity responsibly to minimize the number of customers affected and the duration of service interruptions while Genera completes the ongoing work,” he stated.

Last night, approximately 136,000 customers were reported to be without electricity service.

Colón said yesterday that Costa Sur Unit 6 will remain out of service for at least the next two weeks after suffering additional damage during the startup and synchronization process that began Friday afternoon.

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