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19 de julio de 2026
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prima:Effective monitoring of long-term care facilities

The assault of an older adult at a long-term care facility in Las Piedras that was under scrutiny by the Department of Family Services highlights the enormous challenges facing our country’s institutions in regulating and overseeing a sector that serves the fastest-growing segment of our population, which is also one of the most vulnerable

July 19, 2026 - 1:15 PM

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El Nuevo Día
By El Nuevo Día

The assault on an older adult at a long-term care facility that was under scrutiny by the Department of Family Services in Las Piedras underscores the enormous challenges facing our country’s institutions in regulating and overseeing a sector that serves the fastest-growing segment of our society, which is also one of the most vulnerable.

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