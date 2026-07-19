Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Effective monitoring of long-term care facilities
The assault of an older adult at a long-term care facility in Las Piedras that was under scrutiny by the Department of Family Services highlights the enormous challenges facing our country’s institutions in regulating and overseeing a sector that serves the fastest-growing segment of our population, which is also one of the most vulnerable
July 19, 2026 - 1:15 PM