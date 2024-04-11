Get to Know Juana Díaz’ Breathtaking Tourism

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Juana Díaz.- The distinguished poet Luis Llorens-Torres said it well when he described his hometown of Juana Díaz as the “Versailles of Ponce.” He was alluding to its beauty as that of a flowery garden that precedes the Ciudad Señorial (Stately City).

Also known as the “Belén de Puerto Rico” (Bethlehem of Puerto Rico), Juana Díaz has enviable attractions. From the coast to the mountains, it invites locals and foreigners to dive into its refreshing waters.

But it is recommended that you first arrive at the Román Baldorioty de Castro public square. From there you begin a tour that will take you into the history of the Fiesta de Reyes (Three Kings Festival), with the artwork of sculptor Naldo de la Loma, and the Parroquia Ramón Nonato, among other sights allusive to the centennial tradition.

Casa Museo de la Historia Real Juanadina José Rafael Gilot

Across Tomás Carrión Maduro Street, in front of the plaza, is the Casa Museo de la Historia Real Juanadina José Rafael Gilot; an old mansion turned museum from the 19th century that housed the Casa del Rey (House of the King).

The building—which contains three rooms—exhibits pieces and information related to the history of the city.

“The first room is dedicated to history. There’s an account there about the founding of the city, a brief chronology of important data and photographs, and stories that outline a particular moment in the development of the town. From our natural connection with the city of Ponce through Military Road 14, there has always been economic activity between the two towns,” explained municipal official Idelisa Beatriz López-Miranda.

The area also contains evidence of the indigenous footprint left behind in Cueva Lucero.

“We have scientific data [and] archaeological studies on sites related to the igneris, [indigenous people who arrived] before the Taínos. You can find their pictography at Cueva Lucero. In a 2008 study, UNESCO recognized it as one of the most important pictographic finds in the Caribbean. It’s at the same level of where the Caguana [Indigenous Ceremonial] site is [in Utuado],” she said.

You can also see information related to the marble quarries in Guayabal and Collores, as well as the history of the town and its official drink: the maví (mauby). Meanwhile, there is another room dedicated to culture and sports.

Photos | Get to know the tourist offer of the municipality of Juana Díaz. En el municipio de Juana Díaz se puede encontrar la Casa Museo de los Reyes Magos.

Casa Museo de los Santos Reyes

Traveling along Highway PR-14 from Juana Díaz to Coamo, you will find the only thematic museum dedicated to the Magi of the East in Puerto Rico. It is the Casa Museo de los Santos Reyes, a peculiar museum inaugurated in 2004.

The building is located on the traditional slope of Los Monclova, in the town center. It is the official route taken by the Three Kings every January 6 to the public square to celebrate the Epiphany.

The administrator, William Santiago-Figueroa, mentioned that “the Casa Museo has three exhibition rooms. The first contains memorabilia of the Fiesta de Reyes, photographs from different periods, and the Three Kings’ costumes during their encounter with Pope John Paul II in 2004.”

“In another room we have traveling exhibitions, either individual or collective, with the theme of the Three Kings, as well as different types of handicrafts. We also have a permanent exhibit with carvings of saints, including the patron saint of Juana Díaz, Saint Raymond Nonnatus,” he said.

Santuario de Schoenstatt

At the top of a mountain in Barrio Jacaguas is the Santuario de Schoenstatt (Schoenstatt Shrine), one of the most visited places during Lent and Holy Week. But there are those who visit throughout the year. In addition to having a small chapel where the Catholic church officiates masses, the area contains one of the most beautiful landscapes of the southern zone.

“This is the second Santuario Schoenstatt to be built in Puerto Rico; the other one is in Cabo Rojo. If you look here, it has an exquisite, thought-provoking panoramic view. It can be seen from the coast to the mountains. It attracts people year-round, particularly for people who do religious tourism, which is interesting in the southern zone,” said López-Miranda.

“This sanctuary is from the late 80′s, masses are officiated, and Catholic church activities are held. It’s a small chapel called the Cenáculo de la Inmaculada (Cenacle of the Immaculate Conception). You wouldn’t have to be Catholic, but someone with some degree of faith in a supreme being, or who needs to reflect, can come, sit and enjoy the view, respecting that it’s still a place based on religion,” he added.

Salto de Collores

The birthplace of Llorens-Torres has one of the most popular waterfalls on the island: Salto de Collores. Its pool is not very deep, so it lets the entire family enjoy itself.

There are several gazebos for rent in the surrounding property.

“Music isn’t allowed. It’s a quiet family environment for people to enjoy with nature’s music [instead]. If you have a dip here, you become five years younger, but it’s all by faith,” said the owner of the land, Lemuel Echevarría.