Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
11 de abril de 2024
76°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Puerto Rican Cowboys Live Their Passion for Rodeo at Hacienda Muñoz in Juana Díaz 

People of all ages practice this sport, whose origins are deeply rooted in the United States 

April 11, 2024 - 11:00 PM

The rodeos at Hacienda Muñoz are held every Thursday. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)
Sandra Torres Guzmán
By Sandra Torres Guzmán

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Juana Díaz.- The rodeo fever is back, judging by the number of people who come to Hacienda Muñoz in Juana Díaz. They visit to learn how to throw the lasso and the secrets around this traditional American event.

There, cowboys of all ages, and dressed in hats, jeans and boots, meet on Thursdays with the purpose of recreating the activities that they enjoyed so much until the late 90s. Here they can ride a horse, bull or calf to tie a rope around its neck.

Likewise, they are taught to tie the head and leg of the animal—which they then release—within a specific timeframe. They also do barrel racing or capture a pig greased with Vaseline, among other activities popularized on the big screen.

According to the owner, Justo Muñoz-Blanco, “when I started doing this, the kids had nowhere to lasso. They’d practice on a small piece of land at some farm. My ring is right there.”

“Those cowboys’ parents, who still lasso, approached me (for help). It was then, I decided to reopen the ranch again, western style. My purpose is to get kids off the streets,” confessed the 77-year-old. As a young man, he was hooked as well with the rise of this sport.

Muñoz grew up on this 54-acre farm. His parents had a dairy, the largest one in Juana Díaz. Years later, he transformed the space into a rodeo ring, with its canteen and other elements that allude to this North American sport.

“They invited me to do American rodeo, with all the American rules. I made the ring and the stable room for the cowboy night parties. I also had a mountain bike track made. This is how Hacienda Muñoz continued to grow. It was closed for a while because my father got sick and I went to work as a teacher,” he recalled. His mother is Mrs. Delia Blanco, 98 years old, and who still accompanies him on his adventures.

“But the construction was already there, we just had to fix it. The cyclone, Georges (1998), before Hurricane María (2017), punished me. So I raised it again, creating activities with cowboy friends who had my back. It was a development that came about with the growing fever that swept Puerto Rico into the American cowboy rodeos. And it continued,” he said.

Las instalaciones que ocupan 20 cuerdas de terreno. En la hacienda se les enseña a enlazar la cabeza y pata del animal -que luego liberan- en un término específico, así como el corrido de barriles o capturar un cerdito engrasado con vaselina, entre otros conceptos popularizados en la pantalla grande.El deporte tiene enorme arraigo en Estados Unidos, especialmente en Texas.
1 / 11 | Photos | This is how the rodeo is practiced at the Hacienda Muñoz in Juana Díaz. Las instalaciones que ocupan 20 cuerdas de terreno. - Isabel Ferré Sadurní

And so, Justo continued working on the facilities that occupy 20 acres of land, especially in regards to its security.

“Inside that arena, you can place a 1,500-pound bull and no matter how hard it hits those walls, it’s not going to escape into the public. Safety is important. At a rodeo show that has so many people, you can’t allow yourself the chance to have one of those fierce animals run into the public. It would be a disaster. We’ve already had a few rodeos that have been a success,” he outlined.

Among the events that take place on the hacienda, there is “bull riding, which is what people like the most. There’s team roping, where two cowboys come out, the bull is in the middle, one lassos the horns and the other the legs, and are timed. Without mistreating the bull, it’s tied up and when the bell rings it’s released.”

“Here there’s an event for children where piglets are smeared in Vaseline. They’re released, and whoever catches the piglet takes it,” he said. He mentioned that he currently has three employees.

He explained that “horses have to be educated. We bring in steers so that the horse can run after them. The calf must also be trained so that it comes straight out, and knows it’s going to come out from one side. That it’s going to be roped and, as soon as it’s released, it knows it has to come out from the other side. This way it knows where it’s going so it’s not mistreated.”

However, the activity with the biggest enthusiasm are the lasso throwing events.

“There’s enthusiasm from the daughters and wives of the cowboys. They’ve been dedicating themselves to it. I’m putting up a doll back together [for it]. I have a lot of old, veteran cowboys, and their children and grandchildren are helping me out. We don’t compete with other rings. If another ring has a rodeo, then we go there. That’s the idea; we support each other and, well, we go and visit. Sometimes we lend each other livestock,” he revealed.

For his part, the instructor Joseph Santiago-Berríos explained that “we have a plastic calf that simulates the cow. It’s pulled by a bus so that children and ladies who are interested in the sport can watch it, learn the skills and practice.”

“Barrel racing is taught here, which is when horses come out. Three barrels are placed, the horse has to make a turn, do a circuit and it’s done along with team roping,” said the 32-year-old from Ponce.

However, “[cowboys] have to bring their own horses and equipment. On Thursdays at four in the afternoon, we first do a dummy event and then we do the sport. We start with the real steers and then the barrel race for the children, ladies and folk who are interested.”

For details you can access their Facebook: La Hacienda Muñoz en Juana Díaz.

Tags
Somos Juana DíazJuana DíazSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sandra Torres Guzmán
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 11 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: