8 de abril de 2024
Guánica 1929 Parador, A Symbol of the Resilience of Guánica’s People

Its structure proved to be one of the most solid buildings in town, remaining intact after the earthquakes that struck the region

April 8, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Historic Parador Guánica 1929. (Xavier García)
By Diana Ojeda

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Guánica.- Nearly a century after its construction, Guánica 1929 Parador stands not only as a symbol of the golden age of Ensenada’s sugar industry, but also as a sign of the strength of the people of Guánica, after the earthquakes that shook the town in 2020.

Not only did the historic building withstand the strong aftershocks, but also proved to be completely safe, said José Enrique López, one of the four owners of the parador.

“It’s where I can feel the safest, I really do. I know the foundation that the building has. In fact, when the earthquakes started, about four weeks in, FEMA’s director came here, stayed, and the earth shook that night. He got up at about 3:00 a.m., went downstairs, inspected, and said: ‘This building is ready to continue operating, there’s nothing to be afraid of,’” said López, who manages the business in partnership with Christian Rivera, Juan Rodríguez, and Ana Cristina López.

In fact, after the earthquakes, the rooms at the parador were occupied by FEMA staff, as well as by families affected by the emergency for almost a year. Today, however, Guánica 1929 welcomes local and international guests.

“In the summer, it has been completely full,” the manager added about the family-friendly inn, which employs 20 people and is part of the Asociación de Paradores de Puerto Rico. The inn is also certified by TripAdvisor.

Guánica 1929 has 27 rooms. It features a simple and picturesque décor, a swimming pool, parking, internet, and a restaurant.

One of the inn’s main attractions is the “all inclusive” option, which includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner as part of the stay package.

Historical legacy

Originally, the inn was known as the Hotel Americano, and it was renovated to its present structure in 1929 with the classical architecture of the time. It was inaugurated at the beginning of the 20th century to serve the recently established Guánica sugar mill, as one of the first inns on the island established under the new government. Then President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, actually stayed at the facility in 1906.

Tags
Somos GuánicaSomos Puerto RicoJunte BoricuaGuánica
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Diana Ojeda
Diana OjedaArrow Icon
