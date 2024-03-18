Hacienda Casa de Campo: A Place to Rest from the Top of a Mountain

Añasco.- At the top of the mountain located in the Batey sector of Barrio Daguey Arriba, Añasco, the Ramos-Méndez family offers an extraordinary haven of peace. A guaranteed connection with nature in a safe environment, away from the noise of everyday urban life.

Hacienda Casa de Campo sits at more than 500 feet above sea level. The view there transcends limits, and lets you enjoy the wonderful sunsets that are always a guarantee.

“We started in May 2021 and, out of the 55 weekends available, 48 were rented,” said Jael Ramos-Méndez, host of this beautiful house. He highlights here how a year ago his family decided to enter the hospitality industry.

The journey to Hacienda Casa de Campo allows you to visualize the metamorphosis of the urban area towards the countryside.

“The property was acquired by my father for when he retired. We would always come here during weekends when we were little. After Hurricane María (in 2017), we decided to prepare it as an alternative lodging for other families who want to take a break and spend quality time (together),” said the young man.

The Hacienda has an octagonal-shaped wooden house with four rooms, all with the necessary furniture available for the guest’s comfort. It also has bathrooms, living room, dining room, an equipped kitchen and swimming pool.

“The house has a capacity for eight people. But outside we also have a tiny house with beds, which increases the capacity to 16. Families almost always have the youngest ones stay here in the tiny house with all the comforts of home,” said Ramos-Méndez.

“The cost depends on the number of people you want to bring; if it’s the main house, it’ll be around $700 a night; with the tiny house it would raise to $900 a night. There’s (also) a gazebo. Upstairs there’s a living room set, a dining room set and a bar. It’s completely private for whoever rents the main property,” he said.

From the terrace of the house, you can see creeks, mountains and part of the city. “We have families who want to celebrate activities here like quinceañeros, weddings and other activities that have already taken place. They really like to use the property for quinceañeros,” said the host.

“The majority who rent are people from the northern and eastern areas, like San Juan, Fajardo and Río Grande,” he said.