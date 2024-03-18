Hacienda del Don: A Carousel of Games and Flavors in Añasco

Añasco.- Some call it the “Disney of the West” because of the variety of attractions available for all ages. An entire family can drive a go-kart, ride the mechanical bull, jump on a trampoline, fight with bumper cars, climb a 25-foot wall or even throw themselves across a zipline.

In addition, the small ones can delight in the little train or even the carousel, a pony ride and a series of games. For the older kids, these games include two rooms with virtual challenges that will lead them to get out of prison or become detectives at La Hacienda del Don in Añasco.

However, many come to savor the menu at the Don Maceta restaurant, adjacent to the park. It is a place that will captivate the most demanding palate and satisfy the hunger of anyone who dares to embark on its fusion of flavors.

In fact, it is only “maceta” (miser) in name. Its dishes are so generous and accessible to the reality of the Puerto Rican pocket that they are enough to feed an entire group.

This is how Edwin Tirado-Berríos conceived the place when he acquired the land next to the PR-2 highway in Barrio Quebrada Larga. He had initially developed a business with his wife and named it Don Frappé. It turned out to be so successful that it outgrew the space.

“We started with a small cart, then we moved to another location where we remained for six months. That place was perfect for Don Frappé, then we arrived at this lot more than 10 years ago. It was really big. People came from Fajardo to have a frappé. I thought if I couldn’t evolve this concept, I’d start to have some competition. And that’s why we decided to open the restaurant,” recalled the business owner.

He highlighted one of their dishes, El Padrote, which can feed up to 10 people.

“It’s allusive to Puerto Rican culture. It has a grill with churrasco, chicken, can-can [pork chop] and ribs; some of the things that Puerto Ricans love the most. This dish comes with sides hanging in the air in little baskets that are hooked on top of the flag of Puerto Rico. The sides are: mamposteao rice or seven-meat rice, which is a homemade rice, and it can be ordered with tostones, mofongo and fried sweet potato and salad,” he described.

Another option is La Hamaca: ribs balanced between two plates that come with barbecue-guava sauce, tostones and potato wedges. And among the sides you can choose are sweet potato or French fries and seven-meat rice.

“Another dish (we have) is called El Majarete. It’s a fairly large mofongo that’s served in a stainless steel glass we make at a workshop we have here. It’s made with chicken breast, churrasco, bacon, pico de gallo, Monterrey cheese, shrimp and tostones,” said the young man from Corozal.

“Another (dish) that sells a lot is El Macetón. It’s a chicken breast stuffed with churrasco and sweet plantains, wrapped in bacon with a three cheese sauce on top. It has a creamy garlic sauce (and it comes with) tostones, sweet potato and salad,” he detailed when mentioning some of the 15 dishes available at the thematic restaurant.

Likewise, the menu offers individual alternatives, such as fried pork chunks, fried chicken chunks, grilled churrasco, grilled chicken breasts, shrimp and seafood, among others.

“The children’s menu is very cute because it comes out in tiny cars. We try not to lose that family essence that has always been our focus. We have a small car that we say is Don Maceta’s. It’s made from stainless steel: it has two hamburgers on top,” said Tirado-Berríos.

“La Pesca del Don is a 12 to 14 ounce lobster tail, which comes out as if it’s hooked on a fishing line, with churrasco, chicken, tostones and salad. Over time we innovated and dedicated a dish to the neighboring town of Rincón. It’s a coastal appetizer dish,” he said, highlighting that the hacienda employs about 60 people.

Don Maceta has its own dessert workshop where they develop other culinary delights with many options. Some of them include “carrot cake with cheesecake, trio brownie which has a brownie on the bottom, cheesecake in the middle and chocolate cake on top. We also have tres leches, flans and we always try to have a cake of the week.”

On the other hand, if the customer is too anxious and the restaurant is full, they can stop by a kiosk while they wait. The kiosk has can-can pork chop skewers and other types of appetizers ready to eat.

While outside the restaurant, there is still Don Frappé with about 50 fixed options. Its offering, though, becomes unlimited since the customer can mix any of the flavors in their drink.

In addition, there is Doña Paleta, an ice cream parlor attached to the locale, and Loca Vieja pizzeria, among other establishments that have been added to La Hacienda del Don.