Somos Añasco: Artisans from the Western Part of the Island Captivate With their Rag Doll Creations 

Añasco.- Efraín Vélez and his wife Fredeswinda Pesante revolutionized the traditional concept of the rag doll. They have transformed it into a work of art that is easily on par with porcelain dolls, as they create amazing pieces that highlight Puerto Rican idiosyncrasy.

The couple from Añasco dared to instill their own style into this tradition and crafted a variety of designs. They have dolls inspired by African, Taíno and Spanish cultures, Bomba and Plena dancers, carrying tattoos or paying tribute to the heroes of the pandemic.

To expand their catalog, these artisans from the west of the Island worked on a special line based on Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, as well as Catrina dolls that are also a part of Mexican culture. They have made dolls based on Goth culture, pets and even personalized creations.

And it all began when Fredeswinda decided to leave her old job in 2014.

“A few years ago, Hector was already involved in craftsmanship. He carved saints, truthfully, out of need. And he had been insisting that I make rag dolls for a long time. But I left my job one day and thought: ‘Now, what do I do?’ So, I started making the dolls,” confessed the artisan.

“After a while, Héctor decided to give carving a break because his pulmonary health was being affected. Then he began helping me with the dolls, started sewing, and ended up making works of art. I make rag dolls, but Héctor does these things that are so different because he’s always had that artistic streak,” she said when recounting how MF Muñecas de Trapo was born.

Pesante explained that her original intention was “to do something that would carry the essence of a rag doll, but also had something that would identify us as a people.”

However, although the couple focused on developing products for children, they were surprised to find that their biggest supporters were senior adults: the dolls remind them of a significant time in their lives.

“That’s what we wanted, for people to identify with any one of these dolls, like the Black doll with her turban. And I love that they hold so many colors because that’s what we are. For me, it’s what identifies us, because color for me is an expression. Color is our music and that’s what I wanted to achieve,” she said, mentioning that they have also created albino dolls.

The workshop took a different turn when Héctor came in. He was determined to change the traditional static, expressionless doll to a more articulated one that could move.

“A rag doll isn’t necessarily a doll that can’t move. When you see it, it’s something different from a doll that’s motionless. (It’s) a doll you can even bend into different poses, much in the way a human being who can move does. Without taking away the other dolls that have been around for longer,” said Héctor.

“I’ve continued to learn through the fabric. We’ve had commissions for personalized dolls. A while ago we made one and sent the photo to the lady. But when she didn’t answer us we thought she didn’t like it. Later she told us that she had been crying because the doll looked just like her mother. There was even a baby in the (reference) photo and we added it to the doll,” he recalled.

Attention to detail

On the other hand, he insisted that the process seems easy, but each doll has details that can take up to a week to complete; from choosing the fabric to designing the sewing pattern.

“Once we put together the pattern on the fabric, we sew it, (and) fill it up; we would use 100% pure cotton, but now we use acrylic. Then, we start to put clothes on it; we use lace, yarn to make the hair and for some we use other materials too,” said Héctor, who made a doll based on the Puerto Rican writer and journalist Abelardo Díaz-Alfaro.

On the other hand, the artisan said that their works make it easy to move around because they can be folded and stored in a suitcase. They also confessed to the happiness they feel when they sit down to sew.

“At the point we’re at, we’re always innovating. We can’t stop, although we haven’t been able to exhibit [our dolls] due to the pandemic, we haven’t stopped [working]. Although we don’t go out much anymore, we like to share with our fellow artisans and it’s something that fills us with that good energy,” said Pesante.