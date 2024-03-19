Mahi Mahi: Between Seafood and Mojitos

Añasco.- It has been 16 years since pharmacy technician Miguel Ramos-Rosado decided to change his life prescription to accept the challenge given by his father. The man encouraged him to set up a seafood business in Añasco because the town did not have one yet.

This was how Miguel transformed his work environment into a gastronomic recipe book through Restaurante Mahi Mahi. Here he prescribes a daring mix of ingredients every day to create a succulent menu that includes more than 20 dishes made with fresh products.

According to Ramos-Rosado, “Mahi Mahi is a seafood and meat restaurant, specializing in fresh fish and mojitos in more than 20 flavors.”

“One of our best-selling dishes is mahi-mahi stuffed with cassava and shrimp mofongo. It’s a sealed eight ounce fillet, butterflied and then stuffed with cassava and shrimp mofongo. It’s topped with a passion fruit sauce. They usually order it with jackfruit tostones (de pana) or with a salad,” he said. He mentioned that the restaurant generates approximately 20 jobs.

Another favorite dish is the churrasco stuffed with chicken breast and sweet plantains in tamarind sauce. It is worth noting that the meat is certified angus, which is purchased from a local vendor.

“(Customers) also come here for ahi tuna, sealed in black sesame, with tamarind and soy sauce. It comes with the person’s choice of a side, either with tostones or mofongo. Ahi tuna is the yellowfin tuna fillet. We buy the sushi grade, and we cook it till it’s medium,” he said.

He also said that among the best-selling appetizers are mahi-mahi ceviche and lobster with jackfruit croquettes.

“We also have traditional appetizers like sorullitos (corn fritters), mozzarella cheese balls, [and] mozzarella sticks. It’s peculiar in some menus, but the recipe we prepare here is tuna tartar; it’s paired with plantain tostones,” he affirmed.

“Plantain chips with chicken is another appetizer that sells a lot. They’re plantain balls with chicken on top, along with criollo sauce with mozzarella, cheddar, sour cream and pico de gallo. It’s a type of nacho, but they’re plantain balls instead,” he added.

As for desserts, the Añasco native recommended the cheese and vanilla flans that are made at the restaurant, which was founded in 2007.

La casa del mojito

However, many customers come to the establishment that has been baptized as “La casa del mojito” (“The House of the Mojito”). They come to taste the popular drink that is traditionally made with rum, lime juice, water, ice and sugar. But at Mahi Mahi they have enhanced its refreshing flavor.

This particularity is led by his brother Armando Ramos. He is in charge of the bar and has won several national competitions.

“It’s called ‘La casa del mojito’ because since 2009, (the mojitos) have won Bacardí's People’s Choice competitions. They’ve gotten three Sal awards: original mojito, creative mojito and people’s choice. But the biggest award was in 2012, when we won the best mojito in Puerto Rico during the Bacardí competition,” he recalled.

“There are mojitos made with whiskey, rum, vodka or gin, with fresh fruits that are available daily. We had acerola and mango a few days ago. The idea is to adapt seasonal fruits to the mojitos, based on existing recipes,” Miguel explained.

Armando said that the favorites are the original mojito and the establishment’s own two recipes: the Murciélago and the Hawaiian Berry. Some of the other flavors they have are strawberry, coconut, passion fruit, pineapple and ginger.

“One of the curious flavors we have is Greenhornes. It has a blend of apple, coconut, passion fruit, pineapple and blue curaçao. It’s one of the most versatile mojitos there is because it has a fusion of citrus and creamy flavors, but no coconut cream,” said the renowned mixologist.

“There is also the Quinto Elemento. It has five fruits, including melon, passion fruit, pineapple, orange and mango rum. It’s like a cocktail, but with different rum combinations,” he said.

The establishment accommodates about 80 customers, primarily in a roofed outdoor space. It can also seat 15 people in an air-conditioned lounge and about 15 more people at the bar area.