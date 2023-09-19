HIMA filed for Chapter 11 of the federal Bankruptcy Law last month after accumulating debts of $472.27 million.
If the federal Bankruptcy Court approves it this week, the HIMA San Pablo hospital in Fajardo will be sold to Fajardo Integrated Medical Center LLC, the only entity that submitted a bid to acquire the medical facility.

