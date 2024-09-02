Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Raúl Juliá
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
2 de septiembre de 2024
86°tormenta
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“If you can’t hold on, you’re going tip over”: deficiencies in the “Olas para todos” project that limit people with functional diversity

The initiative at the El Escambrón beach resort in San Juan should provide access to the sea for this community, but in practice, several obstacles threaten its viability

September 2, 2024 - 10:00 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Municipality of San Juan inaugurated the “Olas para todos” project on June 21 at El Escambrón beach resort. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

In early August, Karla Cardona Cortés visited the El Escambrón beach resort, where the Municipality of San Juan promised, through the “Olas para todos” project, access to the sea for people with functional diversity. However, there, she encountered a lack of attention to the initiative, lack of empathy from the designated lifeguard, a very steep access ramp to the water and bathrooms with a flooded entrance.

Tags
San JuanPuerto RicoEl Escambrón
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David Cordero Mercado
David Cordero MercadoArrow Icon
David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día. Es egresado del programa de Información y Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación (hoy FaCI) de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 2 de septiembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: