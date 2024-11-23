The Department of Education presented the results of the new Crece tests, administered in May, but even with the progress in performance, they do not meet the objectives presented to the federal government
The performance of public school students improved almost 10 percentage points, in a single year, in Mathematics in standardized tests and three percentage points in Spanish, results that, for the Department of Education, represent the achievements of initiatives implemented precisely to strengthen reading, writing and arithmetic skills.
