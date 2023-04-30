Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series of reports to mark the 20th anniversary of the departure of the Navy from Vieques. Visit the special site to see a photographic timeline of the events that marked the fight.

Vieques - Ismael Guadalupe has surely been in the fight against the Navy’s presence longer than any other living Viequense. As a teenager in the 1950s, he fought—with stones and fists—members of the Navy in the streets of Vieques. In the 1970s, by then a public school theater teacher, he entered the restricted zone with dozens of others. Bombs fell so close to him that his body “jumped,” he says. His acts eventually landed him a federal prison sentence in 1979 that he served in U.S. jails.

One of his fellow fighters, Cialeño Ángel Rodríguez Cristóbal, died in 1979 at the age of 33 while serving a six-month sentence in a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida. Authorities say he committed suicide. Guadalupe and many others believe he was murdered. After Rodríguez Cristóbal’s death, Guadalupe finished out his sentence “Sleeping with one eye open,” he says.

In April 1999, when a Navy bomb killed civil guard David Sanes, Guadalupe inaugurated incursions into the restricted zone, which are said to have eventually led to the end of the Navy’s military practices. He also directed—along with Robert Rabin, who died last year—the Committee for the Rescue and Development of Vieques, which led the campaign to oust the Navy between 1999 and 2003.

He was arrested and imprisoned several times throughout his years of activism and says that his forays into the Navy’s bombing zones caused him health problems that he continues to battle. “The stones in there emitted smoke. I felt the fire enter my pants,” he recalls.

Now 78 years old, two decades have passed since the Navy left the island. But Guadalupe doesn’t feel victorious.

Ismael Guadalupe Ortiz during a protest at the Federal Court in Old San Juan in December 1979. (Archivo)

“The Navy hasn’t left,” he says. “The fight is not over. People are fooling themselves. We had four essential demands: demilitarization, decontamination, development, and return. Ask me if we have succeeded. We have not succeeded. None of these demands has been fulfilled,” he affirms.

Guadalupe resents the slow pace of cleanup, and that the land used as a bombing site by the Navy for decades continues to be under the control of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, rather than an entity from Vieques or Puerto Rico.

Although the Navy closed Camp García, the main bombing site beginning in the 1940s, it maintains a presence in the east, where it operates a set of radars. That makes Guadalupe think that demilitarization hasn’t been achieved either.

The island has experienced a dramatic increase in commercial activity, especially associated with tourism. But Guadalupe says that development hasn’t benefitted the people of Vieques. “There’s no longer bombardment from above. Bombs don’t fall here. But we have bombs on the ground,” he says.

Guadalupe reviews newspaper clippings about the incidents on Vieques. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

Together with his son, a lawyer, Guadalupe works to file complaints about illegal constructions, especially in the maritime-terrestrial zone. He also continues to denounce what, in his opinion, is the unfulfilled commitment of authorities to care for and develop Vieques.

“I’m like a crazy person talking,” he says with a smile, both sad and ironic.

His eyes light up when he talks about the Vieques he dreamed of when he battled Navy fighters in the 1950s, or when he was imprisoned far from Vieques in 1979 and feared for his life, or when the Navy began to withdraw from the island where he was born and lived all his life.

“I dreamed of a Vieques for us all. A Vieques where the people who were forced to emigrate in the 40s when the Navy arrived here could return. I would like to see it again,” he says.