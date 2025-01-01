Opinión
Raúl Juliá
2 de enero de 2025
prima:“It’s worth putting in the effort”: inmate college students receive executive clemency from the governor

Camilo José Arango Latorre, whose sentence was commuted by Pedro Pierluisi in 2023, but whose release was later denied, was again benefited, as was Miguel Ángel Nieves Domínguez, the first inmate admitted to study law

January 1, 2025 - 12:06 PM

Camilo José Arango Latorre was immediately released after outgoing Governor Pedro Pierluisi granted him executive clemency after 16 years in prison. (Alejandro Granadillo)
Benjamín Torres Gotay
By Benjamín Torres Gotay
Subdirector de Proyectos Especialesbenjamin.torres@gfrmedia.com

At 2:06 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2024, at the headquarters of the Parole Board in Hato Rey, there was a silence so thick that you could hear the rustle of a pen leaving its indelible strokes on a piece of paper. Camilo José Arango Latorre, who has been in prison for 16 years for a murder he has always maintained he did not commit, was signing the papers that made him, without further delay, a free man.

Benjamín Torres Gotay
