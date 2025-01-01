At 2:06 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2024, at the headquarters of the Parole Board in Hato Rey, there was a silence so thick that you could hear the rustle of a pen leaving its indelible strokes on a piece of paper. Camilo José Arango Latorre, who has been in prison for 16 years for a murder he has always maintained he did not commit, was signing the papers that made him, without further delay, a free man.