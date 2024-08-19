Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
19 de agosto de 2024
87°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Jesús Manuel Ortiz criticizes Democrats for excluding Commonwealth as a status alternative

Announces that they will vote against the Democratic platform that supports a federal plebiscite between statehood, sovereignty in free association and independence

August 19, 2024 - 9:18 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Jesús Manuel Ortiz, PPD president and gubernatorial candidate. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Indicating that the PPD will vote against the Democratic government program for excluding the Commonwealth, Popular Democratic Party (PPD) President and gubernatorial candidate, Jesús Manuel Ortiz, said he hopes that the current status will be strengthened in the future with the departure of the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB), which controls the finances of the island’s elected government.

RELATED
Tags
Jesús Manuel OrtizPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 19 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: