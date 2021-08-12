The Health Department’s chief epidemiology officer, Dr. José E. Becerra López, left his position yesterday, hours after he published a letter lashing out against the press, criticizing an article published by El Nuevo Día about the suspension of screening tests in senior centers.

Without mentioning him, in his blog Consultas Epidemiológicas, Becerra López referred to journalist David Cordero Mercado as “unscrupulous” and also alluded to “media terrorists and their accomplices in the press,” but did not denied the information published about the situation in senior care centers.

In answering questions from El Nuevo Día, Governor Pedro Pierluisi revealed yesterday afternoon at a press conference that Becerra López had resigned and then Health Secretary Carlos Mellado explained the details.

Mellado acknowledged that he had not received a letter of resignation, but said he understood that Becerra López had resigned based on the content of a post on his blog.

In that second post, released moments before the press conference at La Fortaleza, Becerra López published a letter he sent to the Health Secretary on July 26, rejecting the strategy of the agency’s Communications Office and the work of its director, Lisdian Acevedo, whom he criticized for having no experience in public health issues and for focusing on the image of the agency, the secretary and the governor.

“What happens is that he (Becerra López) has not sent me a letter of resignation. He did it through his blog,” Mellado said in response to questions about when the epidemiologist’s resignation would be effective.

Mellado stressed that he respected Becerra López´s work, and regretted everything that had happened, but said that he disagrees with the epidemiologist´s expressions.

Contacted later by this newspaper, Becerra López said that what he was trying to do with his letter was to condition his permanence in Health “to professionalizing the Communications Office, which has not happened”.

“It is not a letter of resignation. When the governor announced that I had resigned and the Secretary himself said so, well, I accept that decision. But the intention was not to resign to the Department,” said the epidemiologist.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Becerra López, who was appointed to the position by Mellado on May 19, apologized to the journalists who felt offended by the comments he posted in his blog.

In that post, the former official also attacked scientist and former Health Department contractor Danilo Pérez, who today leads the Puerto Rico Community Health Coalition (Cosaco).

“Although the unscrupulous reporter does not cite his sources, his biased questions in the past have served as a megaphone for Danilo Pérez, an opportunist with no epidemiological training, spiteful for having lost his juicy contract with the Department of Health,” Becerra López said in his post.

Mellado insisted that what Becerra López shared in his second post was enough to be interpreted as a resignation.

“I made my expressions based on the expressions that Dr. Becerra published in his private blog. I did not share his expressions, and members of the press know me and know how I am. By writing in his blog, he indicated that he did not accept a series of conditions of the Department of Health. It was very unfortunate, as I have no complaints whatsoever about his work, but I do not share the opinion he wrote in that blog. Next week, we will announce what will happen with the position,” said the Secretary, who revealed that the epidemiologist worked for the Health Department under a $1 contractual agreement.

“I talked to him, but he has not sent me a resignation letter. He did it through the blog,” the health secretary added. “What happens is that already, basically, it’s a constructive resignation because in the Health Department there is room for everybody. Differences of opinion do happen, but I had to make it clear that I do not share his point of view. Dr. Becerra has every right to express his opinions, but I do not agree with those expressions. I have no complaints about his work, he is an excellent scientist and I am very sorry that controversies, perhaps, distanced the vision. However, the goal of the Department of Health, and my goal, is to end the pandemic”.

Mellado also indicated that, contrary to what was published by Becerra López, the Department of Health does not limit information to anyone.

“Any person who wants to have access to the data can have it. We are not limiting absolutely anything; what we are saying is that there are orders that have to be followed in the Department. I do not intend to restrict anyone’s right of expression, and based on that, he (Becerra López) made these expressions, he did not call me, and I took it as his resignation “, Mellado said.