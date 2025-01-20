Opinión
Raúl Juliá
21 de enero de 2025
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Juan Dalmau calls initial actions of Jenniffer González's administration scandalous

The former PIP gubernatorial candidate stated that the party will oversee and issue "the appropriate signals"

January 20, 2025 - 4:29 PM

We are part of The Trust Project
The pro-independence leader also criticized the directive issued by the president of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Luis Ferrao Delgado, paralyzing admission to more than 60 academic programs.
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticias

Former Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau described as "alarming and scandalous" the administrative order issued by the designated secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA), Waldemar Quiles Péres, filing the cases related to illegal constructions in La Parguera, in Lajas, as well as the first executive orders issued by Governor Jenniffer González.

Leysa Caro González
