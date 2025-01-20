The former PIP gubernatorial candidate stated that the party will oversee and issue “the appropriate signals”
January 20, 2025 - 4:29 PM
Former Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau described as “alarming and scandalous” the administrative order issued by the designated secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA), Waldemar Quiles Péres, filing the cases related to illegal constructions in La Parguera, in Lajas, as well as the first executive orders issued by Governor Jenniffer González.
