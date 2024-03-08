Limber Coquí Típico: A Family Business Keeping 50-Year-Old Traditions Alive

Aguadilla.- The Lloret Torres family prepares around 10,000 limbers of 50 different flavors every week. Their business, Limber Coquí Típico, was founded in 1970, and is located in the Corrales barrio, in Aguadilla.

Ednan Lloret Cortés, who leads the family since 2007, explained that they treasure their recipe developed by his grandfather, Saturnino Cortés. It was then passed on by his father, Ismael Lloret, and is now in its third generation.

“This is a family business that has been running for over fifty years; we have made hundreds of thousands of different-flavored limbers, but always with the same recipe, the same size, the same service ,” explained Ednan, who keeps the business constantly evolving.

His grandfather started out selling the traditional ice pops in a kiosk that belonged to him; the business continued in a market built by Lloret Cortés’s father, located in the same area they operate in today.

Ednan Lloret Cortés, owner of Limber Coquí Típico. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

“Limbers are a family recipe, everything is made by us. These are artisanal limbers; they’re eaten with a spoon because of their texture, and are served in seven-ounce cups. My motto is, ‘you’re always going to have the same creamy texture,’ so the amount and the recipe always stay the same,” he said.

Presently, the business has various refrigerators that showcase the different kinds of limbers available; standout flavors include ice cream, coconut, mixed fruit, Nutella, and soursop. “Preserving that great taste can be difficult. Everything is handmade, so we mix milk, water, sugar and the necessary ingredients. For example, the coconut we use is natural, as are most fruits,” explained the owner.

Enthusiastically, Ednan explained that, on a daily basis, he and his family start their day early in the morning at the business. They have everything organized, and they keep records of the limbers prepared per hour.

“We prepare a large, 100-gallon vat, where we make a single flavor. That vat yields from 1,300 to 1,500 limbers. On Mondays and Tuesdays we first prepare our 10 wholesale flavors: ice cream, coconut, Nutella, cake, mixed fruit, passionfruit, tamarind, cheese, piña colada, and Oreo,” Ednan mentioned, while stressing that, in order to keep the business running for so many years, they’ve had to reinvent and distribute the product to gas stations, pharmacies, and supermarkets from Arecibo to Mayagüez.

Flavors available at Limber Coquí Típico. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Even so, business in the Aguadilla location is constant. “Here at the business, our best-selling limbers are ice cream, coconut, Nutella, and mixed fruit, which is like a cocktail because it has everything; pear, peach, cherries, and pineapples. I make about 1,300 to 1,500 of those per week,” he said.

As for future plans, the businessman announced that he plans to expand the supply to more towns between Mayagüez and Yauco. He also said that they will set a space in the premises so that customers can consume the product there; currently, they only offer their products to go.

They have also started making desserts such as coconut tembleque (coconut pudding) and corn mazamorra (corn custard), which have been widely accepted by the locals. “Everything is done here, by hand. I think that’s our secret for staying in the market,” Ednan said.

Likewise, the place serves as a platform for other artisans, who make local sweets, to sell their product .

The limber shop is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The phone number is 787-929-4368.