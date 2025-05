As of June 1, customers of the electricity system are exposed to an increase of 2.8 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in their electricity bill as a result of an emergency adjustment request filed by LUMA Energy that, if authorized by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR), would bring the private operator an additional $40 million per month to cover a series of investments to begin to reverse the “degradation” of the transmission and distribution network.