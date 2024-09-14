In total, 61 municipalities submitted preliminary reports, which are being evaluated by Emergency Management and FEMA, but only 26 have been fully examined
In total, 61 municipalities submitted preliminary reports, which are being evaluated by Emergency Management and FEMA, but only 26 have been fully examined
One month after Tropical Storm Ernesto hit the island, the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD) continues to evaluate the preliminary damage reports submitted by 61 municipalities, a process that, although it may result in the disbursement of recovery funds, is proceeding very slowly, according to the mayors consulted.
