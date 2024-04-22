“Mojito Grill and Sports Bar,” A Franchise Born in Salinas  

Salinas.- The culinary experience at Mojito Grill and Sport Bar in Salinas promises to conquer your palate in every way. This restaurant specializes in beef cuts, but it is also well-known for the various mojitos that have earned it three awards at the “Mojito Fest”.

The restaurant, which opened in 2014 and has expanded to nearby Guayama, hopes to continue expanding within Puerto Rico and abroad. Thanks to its culinary offerings, it has managed to stand out, as well as for the quality of its star product: mojitos.

“We have won the award for Best Creative Mojito for three consecutive years (2017, 2018 and 2019), as well as the People’s Choice in the entire island at Puerto Rico’s Mojito Fest. In 2017, we also came up with the idea of selling bottled mojito, and it was a hit,” explained owner Javier Rivera, 29.

Among the mojito flavors they sell by the bottle and serve in-house are: the original, watermelon, passionfruit, strawberry, mango, soursop, pineapple, guava, coconut, tamarind, peach, acerola cherry, ‘Paradise,’ grapefruit, and more. “We serve more than 10 mojito flavors, and among them we have Pamajito, which is one of our house mojitos made with Pama liqueur; and we also have El Mo-tito, which is a mojito you can order with any flavor, but it’s made with Tito’s vodka,” the owner specified.

In addition to these refreshing drinks, “Mojito Grill and Sport Bar” offers an exquisite culinary experience, with its diversity of beef cuts and a wide variety of dishes that seeks to conquer every palate.

“Our specialty is beef cuts. Highlights include the Cowboy Steak, a juicy 20-ounce, bone-in ribeye cut. In addition, we have the 42-ounce Tomahawk Steak, both served with a choice of sauce: mushrooms, or garlic butter and fresh spices,” Rivera said.

“We also serve filet mignon, the churrasco (skirt steak), and our New York Steak, all accompanied by two sides of your choice such as: arroz mojito, which is a homemade arroz mamposteao (stewed rice and beans); sweet potato fries, mofongo (fried plantain mash), fries, mashed potatoes, wedge fries, sautéed potatoes, onion rings, mixed vegetables, broccoli, and others,” he added.

However, without a doubt, two of the most popular dishes in the restaurant are “Mojito Chicken Breast” and “Mojito Pork”. “The Mojito Chicken Breast is filled with pork carnita; it contains chorizo, bacon, amarillo (fried ripe plantains) pieces, and three cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar, and melted Swiss cheese. We also have a large porkchop called Mojito Pork, which is a 14-ounce porkchop split in half; it is also filled with pork carnita with bacon, chorizo, amarillos, and the same three cheeses I previously mentioned,” said the business owner from Salinas.

Moreover, make sure you don’t miss the star appetizer of “Mojito Grill and Sport Bar”: Porkyʾs Nachos. “These nachos come with pork carnita with bacon, chorizo, crunchy amarillos, baked cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a semi-spicy sauce with Parmesan cheese on top,” Rivera said.

Since dinner is incomplete without dessert, the house specialty is the panna cotta, and for chocolate lovers, the “Chocolate Boom”. “The panna cotta is similar to a cream, but it has a gelatin-like consistency. It is vanilla-flavored, and it’s topped with homemade strawberry gel; it’s the most popular dessert. The “Chocolate Boom” is a hot chocolate cake, and it is topped with three creamy ice cream balls,” Rivera described.

As for business projections, the owner said he hopes to push for the opening of 10 franchises throughout Puerto Rico.

“With Mojito being a franchise, we see a future where we can venture outside of Puerto Rico, since we offer a menu that doesn’t just cater to the Puerto Rican palate, but also the rest of Latin America: that is, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, an entire array of tastes,” said the owner after stressing that there is financing available for those who are interested in the franchise.