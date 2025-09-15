Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
15 de septiembre de 2025
88°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

More people to be charged in connection with the murder of Gabriela Nicole Pratts in Aibonito

The Secretary of Justice, Lourdes Gómez Torres, said that the complaints will be filed “soon”

September 15, 2025 - 12:49 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
El Departamento de Justicia informó, en la mañana de este martes, el arresto de varias personas relacionadas al asesinato de la joven Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario, en Aibonito.Aunque de inmediato no se precisó cuántas personas fueron detenidas, la Policía luego confirmó el arresto de Elvia Cabrera Rivera, de 40 años.Elvia Cabrera Rivera, enfrenta cargos por asesinato en primer grado y violación a la Ley de Armas, por el crimen de Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario de 16 años, en Aibonito.
1 / 17 | More people to be charged in connection with the murder of Gabriela Nicole Pratts in Aibonito. El Departamento de Justicia informó, en la mañana de este martes, el arresto de varias personas relacionadas al asesinato de la joven Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario, en Aibonito. - Pablo Martinez
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

The Aibonito District Attorney’s Office will file charges against more people in connection with the murder of teenager Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario.

RELATED

This was stated by the secretary of Justice on Monday, Lourdes L. Gómez Torres, in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

“We are going to file charges against other people,” Gómez Torres revealed, emphasizing that it will be “soon.”

“We are completing the investigation, but they will be filed,” she said.

So far, the only people charged with the crime were Anthonieska Aviles Cabrera, 17, and her mother, Elvia Cabrera.

However, upon turning the investigation over to the Aibonito Prosecutor’s Office, the police indicated that there were six suspects in the crime.

Gómez Torres said she could not specify whether adults or minors would be charged. She limited herself to emphasizing that “we are quite advanced in the investigation.”

The tragedy was reported last August 11, after two 16-year-old minors arrived at the Mennonite hospital in Aibonito with stab wounds.

The crime occurred at the Roberto Colón turnoff, intersection with PR-14, near the town center and minutes from the Aibonito police station, according to police.

The call alerted two young men, a female and a male, who arrived at the facility. Shortly thereafter, Pratts Rosario died.

According to the investigation, the two minors were at a summer closing activity sponsored by the municipality and, at the end, walked to the aforementioned place where there was a group of people.

An argument ensued between the sister of the deceased and a person at the scene. During the altercation, Pratts Rosario’s sister, also a minor, was assaulted, so the victim interceded. It was at that moment when she received eight stab wounds in different parts of her body.

For these acts, the two defendants face charges of first-degree murder and violation of the Weapons Act. Bail was set at $1 million each, but they did not post bail and were remanded to a correctional institution.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 18.

Tags
Departamento de JusticiaBreaking NewsGabriela Nicole Pratts RosarioAibonitoAsesinatos
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 15 de septiembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: