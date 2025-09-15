1 / 17 More people to be charged in connection with the murder of Gabriela Nicole Pratts in Aibonito

More people to be charged in connection with the murder of Gabriela Nicole Pratts in Aibonito. El Departamento de Justicia informó, en la mañana de este martes, el arresto de varias personas relacionadas al asesinato de la joven Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario, en Aibonito.

1 / 17 | More people to be charged in connection with the murder of Gabriela Nicole Pratts in Aibonito. El Departamento de Justicia informó, en la mañana de este martes, el arresto de varias personas relacionadas al asesinato de la joven Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario, en Aibonito. - Pablo Martinez

The Aibonito District Attorney’s Office will file charges against more people in connection with the murder of teenager Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario.

This was stated by the secretary of Justice on Monday, Lourdes L. Gómez Torres, in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

“We are going to file charges against other people,” Gómez Torres revealed, emphasizing that it will be “soon.”

“We are completing the investigation, but they will be filed,” she said.

So far, the only people charged with the crime were Anthonieska Aviles Cabrera, 17, and her mother, Elvia Cabrera.

However, upon turning the investigation over to the Aibonito Prosecutor’s Office, the police indicated that there were six suspects in the crime.

Gómez Torres said she could not specify whether adults or minors would be charged. She limited herself to emphasizing that “we are quite advanced in the investigation.”

PUBLICIDAD

The tragedy was reported last August 11, after two 16-year-old minors arrived at the Mennonite hospital in Aibonito with stab wounds.

The crime occurred at the Roberto Colón turnoff, intersection with PR-14, near the town center and minutes from the Aibonito police station, according to police.

The call alerted two young men, a female and a male, who arrived at the facility. Shortly thereafter, Pratts Rosario died.

According to the investigation, the two minors were at a summer closing activity sponsored by the municipality and, at the end, walked to the aforementioned place where there was a group of people.

An argument ensued between the sister of the deceased and a person at the scene. During the altercation, Pratts Rosario’s sister, also a minor, was assaulted, so the victim interceded. It was at that moment when she received eight stab wounds in different parts of her body.

For these acts, the two defendants face charges of first-degree murder and violation of the Weapons Act. Bail was set at $1 million each, but they did not post bail and were remanded to a correctional institution.