New Fortress Energy (NFE) was fined $10,000 on Friday—imposed by federal district judge Silvia Carreño Coll—after failing to comply with the terms related to the dispute over the entry of the Amur River, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker that, within a few hours, would have to set sail to procure supplies for its crew after spending more than a week stranded off the coast of San Juan Bay, due to the lack of an agreement allowing it to unload fuel at the gas terminal.