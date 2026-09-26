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26 de septiembre de 2026
92°Lluvias dispersas
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prima:New Fortress Energy fined $10,000 as it warns of ship departure carrying natural gas

The tanker Amur River is expected to leave the area on Saturday to restock its supplies

September 26, 2026 - 3:24 PM

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Due to the unavailability of natural gas, the San Juan power plant has been operating on diesel—a fuel that is nearly three times as expensive—since September 16. (Carlos Rivera Giusti/GFR Media)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was fined $10,000 on Friday—imposed by federal district judge Silvia Carreño Coll—after failing to comply with the terms related to the dispute over the entry of the Amur River, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker that, within a few hours, would have to set sail to procure supplies for its crew after spending more than a week stranded off the coast of San Juan Bay, due to the lack of an agreement allowing it to unload fuel at the gas terminal.

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Gas licuadoGas naturalBahía de San JuanNew Fortress EnergyAEEGeneración de energíaTribunal Federal en Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
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